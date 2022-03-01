Doja Cat Accused of Ruining Her Ex-Boyfriend's Career and Driving Him to Commit Suicide

Instagram Celebrity

In a new episode of 'No Jumper' podcast, a friend of late musician Ash River claims the 'Say So' hitmaker deleted Ash's entire music catalogue on his hard drive and it got him derailed.

Mar 1, 2022

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat's alleged dark past is exposed. The female rapper and singer, who shot to fame with her viral single "Mooo!", has been accused of ruining her ex-boyfriend Ash River's career to the point that he committed suicide.

The bombshell allegation was dropped in a new episode of "No Jumper" podcast. In a clip of the episode hosted by Lil House Phone who was a friend of Ash, he claimed that Doja, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, deleted Ash's entire music catalogue on his hard drive.

During the conversation, Lil House revealed Doja, whom he said "loves those white boys," used to date Ash before she became famous. Apparently during the then-lovers' fight, "she deleted his whole hard drive of music that he was working on."

"It was something very important and she deleted his entire catalogue of music that was on his hard drive," Lil House explained. He claimed that his friend's "life got derailed" ever since he knew her and "he ended up having a lot of abuse problems" before he unexpectedly passed away in 2021.

"Damn!" a co-host remarked, before noting, "You can't blame it on one person though." Lil House then argued, "I seen this s**t with my own eyes." Elsewhere in the conversation, he claimed that Doja smoked meth.

Doja has not responded to the accusation that she ruined Ash's life, but she recently blasted YouTuber Lorry Hill who accused her of getting plastic surgery. "You sit in your f**king chair and talk about this girl and that girl and this girl got this and that done. B***h, look at you. You got work to do right now. And I won't say more," she said on Instagram Live.

Doja accused Lorry of clout-chasing by making a video about her. "B***h, I'll tell you one thing. I built my career off of my body and the way that my body looks and making my fans feel confident in the way that their body looks," the Grammy nominee went on defending her body. "And the moment I start losing weight, b***hes like you, Jack Skellington, b***hes like you wanna talk about the way that I look."