 
 

Doja Cat Accused of Ruining Her Ex-Boyfriend's Career and Driving Him to Commit Suicide

Doja Cat Accused of Ruining Her Ex-Boyfriend's Career and Driving Him to Commit Suicide
Instagram
Celebrity

In a new episode of 'No Jumper' podcast, a friend of late musician Ash River claims the 'Say So' hitmaker deleted Ash's entire music catalogue on his hard drive and it got him derailed.

  • Mar 1, 2022

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat's alleged dark past is exposed. The female rapper and singer, who shot to fame with her viral single "Mooo!", has been accused of ruining her ex-boyfriend Ash River's career to the point that he committed suicide.

The bombshell allegation was dropped in a new episode of "No Jumper" podcast. In a clip of the episode hosted by Lil House Phone who was a friend of Ash, he claimed that Doja, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, deleted Ash's entire music catalogue on his hard drive.

During the conversation, Lil House revealed Doja, whom he said "loves those white boys," used to date Ash before she became famous. Apparently during the then-lovers' fight, "she deleted his whole hard drive of music that he was working on."

"It was something very important and she deleted his entire catalogue of music that was on his hard drive," Lil House explained. He claimed that his friend's "life got derailed" ever since he knew her and "he ended up having a lot of abuse problems" before he unexpectedly passed away in 2021.

  See also...

"Damn!" a co-host remarked, before noting, "You can't blame it on one person though." Lil House then argued, "I seen this s**t with my own eyes." Elsewhere in the conversation, he claimed that Doja smoked meth. 

Doja has not responded to the accusation that she ruined Ash's life, but she recently blasted YouTuber Lorry Hill who accused her of getting plastic surgery. "You sit in your f**king chair and talk about this girl and that girl and this girl got this and that done. B***h, look at you. You got work to do right now. And I won't say more," she said on Instagram Live.

Doja accused Lorry of clout-chasing by making a video about her. "B***h, I'll tell you one thing. I built my career off of my body and the way that my body looks and making my fans feel confident in the way that their body looks," the Grammy nominee went on defending her body. "And the moment I start losing weight, b***hes like you, Jack Skellington, b***hes like you wanna talk about the way that I look."

You can share this post!

Asian Doll Takes a Swipe at Yung Miami's BFF MoMo After Kayla B Fight

Jill Duggar 'Thankful' to Be Pregnant With 'Rainbow Baby' After Devastating Miscarriage
Related Posts
Doja Cat Rips YouTuber Lorry Hill for Accusing of Getting Plastic Surgery

Doja Cat Rips YouTuber Lorry Hill for Accusing of Getting Plastic Surgery

Doja Cat Flustered as Her Mystery Boyfriend Is Exposed on Instagram Live

Doja Cat Flustered as Her Mystery Boyfriend Is Exposed on Instagram Live

Doja Cat Forced to Cancel Brit Awards Performance After Crew Members Test Positive for COVID-19

Doja Cat Forced to Cancel Brit Awards Performance After Crew Members Test Positive for COVID-19

Doja Cat Gets into Twitter Spat With Charles Hamilton Only to Find Out He's Not Anthony Hamilton

Doja Cat Gets into Twitter Spat With Charles Hamilton Only to Find Out He's Not Anthony Hamilton

Most Read
Kimora Lee Simmons' Estranged Husband Tim Leissner Admits to Faking Divorce to Marry Her
Celebrity

Kimora Lee Simmons' Estranged Husband Tim Leissner Admits to Faking Divorce to Marry Her

Jason Momoa Moves Back In With Lisa Bonet 1 Month After Announcing Their Split

Jason Momoa Moves Back In With Lisa Bonet 1 Month After Announcing Their Split

'Euphoria' Star Chloe Cherry Doesn't Understand 'The Big Deal' of Her Lips

'Euphoria' Star Chloe Cherry Doesn't Understand 'The Big Deal' of Her Lips

Chelsea Handler Skis Topless With Marijuana in Her Hand to Celebrate 47th Birthday

Chelsea Handler Skis Topless With Marijuana in Her Hand to Celebrate 47th Birthday

Scott Disick Goes on a Date With Kylie Jenner Look-Alike Holly Scarfone

Scott Disick Goes on a Date With Kylie Jenner Look-Alike Holly Scarfone

Fans Defend Snoop Dogg After Uber Eats Driver Threatens to Sue Him for Sharing His Personal Info

Fans Defend Snoop Dogg After Uber Eats Driver Threatens to Sue Him for Sharing His Personal Info

Hayden Panettiere Confirms Daughter Kaya, 7, Is 'Safe and Not in Ukraine' Amid Russian Invasion

Hayden Panettiere Confirms Daughter Kaya, 7, Is 'Safe and Not in Ukraine' Amid Russian Invasion

Saweetie Reveals Several Breakdowns Led Her to Cut Off Her Hair: 'I Wanted to Start Over'

Saweetie Reveals Several Breakdowns Led Her to Cut Off Her Hair: 'I Wanted to Start Over'

Amanda Bynes Files to End Nearly-Decade Conservatorship as She Believes Her Condition Is 'Improved'

Amanda Bynes Files to End Nearly-Decade Conservatorship as She Believes Her Condition Is 'Improved'

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Assures Fans He's 'Safe' in Ukraine Despite 'Dire Situation'

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Assures Fans He's 'Safe' in Ukraine Despite 'Dire Situation'

Celebrities Who Have Been Reported Missing in the Past Six Months

Celebrities Who Have Been Reported Missing in the Past Six Months

Report: Kanye West Is Dating Kim Kardashian Look-Alike Chaney Jones, Is Spotted Shopping Together

Report: Kanye West Is Dating Kim Kardashian Look-Alike Chaney Jones, Is Spotted Shopping Together

D.A. States Evidence Supports Tory Lanez Assault Charge in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

D.A. States Evidence Supports Tory Lanez Assault Charge in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting