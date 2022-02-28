Asian Doll Takes a Swipe at Yung Miami's BFF MoMo After Kayla B Fight

Facebook/Instagram Celebrity

The 'Barbie Everywhere' femcee appears to mock MoMo, who was overpowered by Kayla during their recent physical altercation which was caught in viral videos.

Feb 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Asian Doll a.k.a. Asian Da Brat is apparently taking a side following Kayla B's fight with MoMo. The Dallas rapper has dissed Yung Miami's bestie after the latter got involved in an altercation with King Von's sister.

On Sunday, February 27, Asian shared a cryptic tweet which read, "Calling for help during a fight is CRAZYYYYYY." While she didn't name names, many believed that her diss was aimed at MoMo, who was clearly overpowered during her recent brawl with Kayla.

In the past, MoMo shaded Asian when the "Poppin" raptress had a brush with City Girls. "Asian doll… … b***h h*e! that's it, that's the tweet," MoMo posted on Twitter back in 2020. She went on taunting King Von's ex-girlfriend, "Asian girl where yo friends I wanna talk." She added in a separate post, "Asian you can come to the bricks."

MoMo and Kayla were caught getting into a fight in videos which became viral on Thursday, February 25. In one of the videos, Kayla was seen pushing MoMo into cars and punching her multiple times. She was also pulling MoMo's hair and hurling insults at her as MoMo was heard repeatedly yelling, "Get this b***h off me!"

Following the altercation, MoMo addressed the videos of the fight. "I don't give a f**k b***h I'm no sumo wrestler. I'm polished that b***h is dirty and ugly!" she said on Twitter about being overpowered by Kayla. She also accused the latter of "Assault and battery."

Meanwhile, Kayla explained what triggered the fight, "I was at my son's football practice being picked at. She wasn't supposed to be there, her son lives in Miami. I'm so ugly but you with a n***a that stalks me & obsessed with me Shut up big teeth !"

She also denied that they fought over a man, although MoMo is now dating Kayla's ex. "I did not fight over a n***a!!!!! Her and him been on FINSTA talking s**t bothering me for weeks! They both came 2 my child football practice tryna be funny I been left that n***a 4 months AGO!" she insisted.

MoMo then appeared to respond to Kayla's claims in her Instagram Stories. "B***h I'm pretty and I get money! I never exchanged words or argued with this b***h so I ain't walkin round thinking nobody finna come fighting on me!" she wrote.

She also told the Internet trolls to stop mocking her, "I don't give a f**k about nobody saying I lost no fight at this big age. Now for the millionth time. B***H LEAVE ME ALONE!!!!!!"