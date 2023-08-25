Asian Doll Declares She's 'Never Leaving' OnlyFans After Making $100K in Just One Day

Instagram Celebrity

The 26-year-old femcee, who used to date rapper King Von before his death in November 2020, previously revealed that she was paid a hefty $500,000 to join the subscription-based platform.

Aug 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Asian Doll (Asian Da Brat) loves being on OnlyFans. The ex-girlfriend of the late King Von declared that she won't leave the subscription-based platform as she made $100,000 in just one day.

The 26-year-old, whose real name is Misharron Jermeisha Alle, made her statement on Twitter on Thursday, August 24. "100k in a day," she gushed, "I'm never leaving only fans."

In a follow-up post, Asian made fun of rappers who continue their careers at 30 years old. "Tryna rap at 30 is crazyyyyyyyyyy," she said.

Asian announced her OnlyFans account on Monday. "7:30pm I have a HUGE surprise for the world tune in!! she declared on Instagram. She then added a post to confirm that her page was live. Sharing photos of herself wearing green lingerie, she said, "I might be his Only Fan."

New venture aside, Asian recently slammed police as she weighed in on the latest update on Von's shooting case. Upon learning that charges against Lul Tim have been dropped, the raptress took to Twitter to put authorities on blast.

Asian, who used to date Von before his death in November 2020, appeared to suggest that there was something bigger at play behind the prosecutors' decision. "Because the police said Tim ain't kill him the police did," she wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

The 26-year-old femcee also lashed out at those who were bringing up Von in interviews. "N***as doing all these interviews about King Von look goofy asl," she began ranting. "Speaking on open cases & telling stories he never told is top of the line snitch s**t. He ain't condone s**t he'll cut a mf off for. Y'all n***as forever b***hes to me & never stood on business. I hate n***as who don't stand on business allot lil boy. S**t dead we like grown men that get s**t done over here."

You can share this post!