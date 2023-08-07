Asian Doll Defends Summer Walker Against Body Shamers

Instagram Celebrity

The 26-year-old female rapper, whose real name is Misharron Jermeisha Allen, also fires back at a user who confronts her for selling weight gain pills in the past.

AceShowbiz - Asian Doll (Asian Da Brat) has defended Summer Walker from body shamers. Upon learning of negative comments regarding the R&B artist's physical appearance, the "Pull Up" femcee took to social media to rip the haters.

The 26-year-old, born Misharron Jermeisha Allen, launched into a public rant on Twitter. She began, "B***hes be swallowing pills to get thick but worried about summer walker body when they body pumped up with pills off Alibaba .com for weight gain."

"Depression #1 side effect is weight loss. Seeing a woman not physically look like herself can be the reason," she added in a follow-up post. "Summer is bad always been a baddie so y'all h*es kicking her while she down is some low s**t idc y'all b****hes fake & love seeing successful women down bad."

One user then told Asian, "Go look at your body in the mirror girl, the thighs specifically." In response, Asian shared a photo of herself flaunting her curves and captioned it, "I just did & the mirror on the wall said 'I'm still that girl.' "

The ex-girlfriend of the late King Von also fired back at a user who confronted her for selling the "pills" in the past. She declared, "I sold them to be funny cause h*es was trolling my weight & almost had the #1 weight gaining supplements I made 50k plus off that s**t & stopped cause it was originally a JOKE but a JOKE I made money off since y'all lived on my d**k lol."

Summer has yet to comment on Asian's tweets. The singer has been busy with her career and she recently hit the stage alongside Saucy Santana and Sukihana at Sexxy Red's show in Atlanta.

Among those in the audience was Summer's ex, Lil Meech. However, when the "Still Over It" artist was twerking onstage, the "BMF" star appeared to avoid looking at her as he was facing the other way.

