Former Miss Grand Ukraine Joins Ukraine Army to Fight Russian Invasion
The 24-year-old beauty queen, who represented Ukraine in the Miss Grandy International beauty contest in 2015, warns the Russian soldiers, 'Everyone who crosses the Ukrainian border with the intent to invade will be killed!'

  • Feb 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Anastasiia Lenna is trading her shash for a gun. The beauty queen, who represented Ukraine in the Miss Grandy International beauty contest in 2015, is joining the Ukrainian military amid Russia's invasion of her country.

The former Miss Grand Ukraine has answered the call to defend her home as Russia has launched attacks to take over her country. On Tuesday, February 22, the 24-year-old posted on her Instagram page photos of her in full combat gear with a weapon strapped onto her shoulder. She captioned the images with "standwithukraine" and "#handsoffukraine."

Anastasiia has also warned the Russian soldiers who are invading her country as she posted on Saturday, "Everyone who crosses the Ukrainian border with the intent to invade will be killed!" along with a photo of armed soldiers blocking a roadway.

In her Story, she shared a video of her practicing target shooting. "Training. The invaders will die on our land! All world see this!" she wrote over the clip. In another post, she joked, "Our [Ukraine's] army is fighting in such a way that NATO should apply for entry into Ukraine."

She additionally shared a photo to her 75,000 followers showing soldiers walking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whom she praised as a "a true and strong leader."

Ever since Russia launched a "special military operation" in eastern Ukraine, men between the ages of 18 and 60 are ordered to stay to defend their country while tens of thousands of women, children and elders flee to safety.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko have announced talks will take place between Russia and Ukraine as Russia has failed to take any major Ukrainian cities and suffered thousands of casualties amid fierce resistance from Ukrainian forces. Ukraine will send a delegation to meet with Russian officials along the Ukraine-Belarus border in the area of the Pripyat River, the president's office announced.

