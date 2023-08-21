 

Asian Doll Blasts Police After Charges Against King Von's Killer Lul Tim Are Dropped

The 'Come Outside' raptress and YNW Melly's mom react after it's reported that Quando Rondo's affiliate won't face trial over the 2020 fatal shooting of Von.

AceShowbiz - Asian Doll a.k.a. Asian Da Brat has weighed in on the latest update on the King Von shooting case. Following report that charges against Lul Tim have been dropped, the raptress blasted police for letting the killer walk away unpunished.

Asian, who used to date Von before his death in November 2020, appeared to suggest that there was something bigger at play behind the prosecutors' decision. "Because the police said Tim ain't kill him the police did," she wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

The 26-year-old femcee also lashed out at those who were bringing up Von in interviews. "N***as doing all these interviews about King Von look goofy asl," she began ranting. "Speaking on open cases & telling stories he never told is top of the line snitch s**t. He ain't condone s**t he'll cut a mf off for. Y'all n***as forever b***hes to me & never stood on business. I hate n***as who don't stand on business allot lil boy. S**t dead we like grown men that get s**t done over here."

Von's family was also infuriated by the outcome. A family member went on Instagram Live to vent her frustration over the report, asking why prosecutors did not contact the slain rapper's family first with the information.

  Editors' Pick

Meanwhile, YNW Melly's mother compared the Von shooting case to her son's shooting case. "Meanwhile the State of Florida is trying to give Melly the death penalty without a gun or witness and a Mistrial!! This is wild #LLVory," so she claimed in response to the news about Tim.

Tim's attorney Noah Pines confirmed on Sunday, August 20 that felony murder charges against his client, born Timothy Leeks, were dropped. "The case against Mr. Leeks was dismissed prior to ever being indicted," the statement to XXL read.

The attorney didn't provide further explanation, but it has been reported that Tim won't face trial because prosecutors now see the shooting as an act of self-defense. This comes as a result of evidence appearing to show Von assaulting Tim's affiliate Quando Rondo during an altercation outside of the Monaco hookah lounge in Atlanta, Georgia on November 6, 2020 that led to the shooting.

Tim has been out on bail since 2021.

