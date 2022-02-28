Farrah Abraham Defends Decision to Let Daughter Get Septum Piercing for Her 13th Birthday Gift

Instagram Celebrity

The former '16 and Pregnant' star is forced to defend herself after facing backlash on social media for letting her daughter Sophia get a septum piercing.

AceShowbiz - Farrah Abraham has let the world know that she is such a "cool" mom. Having received criticism for letting daughter Sophia get a septum piercing for her 13th birthday, the "16 and Pregnant" alum defended her decision.

"Sophia is the first in my family to get a septum piercing, especially at 13," the reality TV star said in a video obtained by TMZ. "So I would rather [it was done by] a professional, sanitized and clean than my teen going, sneaking out to get it herself."

Farrah admitted that she "wasn't for it." However, it doesn't stop her from being supportive of her daughter. "I'm doing my best as a parent to make sure that she's healthy and happy and I cover those bases," she pointed out.

Farrah's clarification arrived after Sophia shared an Instagram video that saw her getting her septum piercing. "I got my septum piercing for for my birthday!! I am so happy with how it turned out! I am the first person in my family to get a septum piercing at 13!! Birthday wish came true!!" she gushed in the caption.

Farrah later commented, "SOPHIA THE FIRST, the first 13 year old in the family to get a septum piercing!" The proud mom raved, "Birthday wish come true! Happy memories ! Love you! Epic 13!"

Many have since criticized the "Teen Mom" star's parenting. "really not something to be proud of at 13 years old she far to young your a terrible parent," one user wrote, while another argued, "why are you acting like it a family tradition passed down from generations lol. You shouldn't celebrate this."

A third individual chimed in, "Teaching your child to disrespect her body just like Mommy does. It is a wonder you still have custody of her." Someone else fumed, "Your a awful mother ....she is supposed to be your daughter not your friend. you treat her like your pet ....I feel sorry for that little girl growing up so fast!!"