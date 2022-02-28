Green Day Cancels Stadium Concert in Russia Over Ukraine Invasion: Now Is Not About Rock Shows

Instagram Music

The Billie Joe Armstrong-fronted band announces the decision with 'heavy hearts,' but feels 'confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future.'

AceShowbiz - Green Day is the latest artist who has called off a concert in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Realizing that "this moment is not about stadium rock shows," the American band has decided to cancel their stadium tour in Moscow.

The "American Idiot" singer announced the decision via Instagram Story on Sunday, February 27. "With heavy hearts, in light of current events we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show in Moscow at Spartak Stadium," read a statement on their official account.

It continued, "We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it's much bigger than that. But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future. Refunds available at the point of purchase. Stay safe."

Green Day was set to perform on May 29 at Spartak Stadium, which has a capacity of more than 45,000, ahead of their European tour in June.

Green Day is following the footsteps of AJR, who had earlier canceled their show in Moscow slated for October. "We are sad to announce that we will be cancelling our upcoming show in Russia," the indie pop act said in a statement posted on their Instagram Story on Friday. "Thank you to our Russian fans who oppose their country's unprovoked and criminal behavior. Our hearts are with the people of Ukraine. At this point, the best thing you can do is share ACCURATE info."

Khalid, OneRepublic, Yungblud, Girl in Red, Judas Priest, Denzel Curry and OneRepublic are among artists who have shows scheduled for May in Moscow. With the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, it is likely that more artists will cancel their shows in the coming days.

Geoff Meall, a London-based agent for Paradigm Agency, told Variety on Friday, "We've got [multiple] of acts due to be going there from next month right through the summer - rock acts, alternative acts, a lot of electronic artists as well. As it stands, I can't see any of those shows being able to happen."

"Ukraine is an obviously an active war zone so it's impossible to do a concert there," he explained, "and with Russia, first, every government is advising its citizens not to go there unless it's essential business - rock and roll probably wouldn't be considered that - but more, a lot of artists wouldn't want to be seen as supporting the actions of that government at the moment."