Kanye West Not Official With Kim Kardashian Look-Alike Chaney Jones
WENN/Instagram//Ivan Nikolov/FayesVision
Celebrity

The billionaire Yeezy designer sparked romance rumors with Chaney after they have been spotted together on multiple occasions amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

  • Feb 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - More details of Kanye West and Chaney Jones' relationship have found their way out online. It was reported that the two are not official despite being spotted spending time together.

Sources told TMZ that their relationship was "all for fun" and he was "undeniably drawn to" Jones because of the resemblance she bore to the reality star.

This arrived after Kanye and his new flame were spotted at Nobu Malibu on Thursday, February 24. For the outing, Kanye opted for a hoodie, jeans and tall boots. The rapper, who was in the city for a performance of his latest album "Donda 2", was also seen putting his hand behind Chaney while walking.

As for Chaney, she donned a skintight, all-black ensemble for the shopping outing. She paired the look with sleek sneakers, a black handbag as well as oversized mirrored sunglasses. The style looked extremely similar to Kim Kardashian's.

Chaney also carried a black Birkin bag. However, it remains to be seen if Ye bought it for her/. The sighting arrived after Ye split from his former fling Julia Fox. The "Uncut Gems" actress ended things with Ye earlier this month following his persistent attempts to get back together with the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum.

Ye and Chaney, meanwhile, had been spotted together on multiple occasions. She was seen attending the rapper's "Donda 2" listening party in Los Angeles, California on February 7.

Meanwhile, Kim filed new court documents against Ye in their ongoing divorce this week. In the papers, filed on Wednesday, Kim claimed Kanye's efforts to impede her divorce request "should be rejected."

In the docs, Kim also expressed her "desire" to have the marriage terminated. "I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so," the mother of four added.

Rapper Snootie Wild Dead After Being Shot in Houston
