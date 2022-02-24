 
 

Ben Stiller Feels 'Really Wonderful' After Reconciling With Christine Taylor

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza
The 'Night at the Museum' star shares that he moved back in with Christine and their two children amid COVID-19 lockdown, four years after announcing their separation.

  Feb 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Ben Stiller is getting back together with Christine Taylor four years after announcing their separation. Getting candid about the reconciliation, the actor shares how he's feeling in a new interview.

"Then, over the course of time, [our relationship] evolved," the "Night at the Museum" actor told Esquire in an interview published on Tuesday, February 22. He added that he moved back in with Christine and their children amid COVID-19 lockdown.

He went on to liken their rekindled romance to changing interest in horseback riding. "A few years ago, I realized I don't like horseback riding. If there's an opportunity to go horseback riding, I'm probably not going to do it," he shared. "Now, I like horses! I think they're beautiful. I like petting them."

"I like watching people ride horses, I like watching my kids ride horses," Ben continued. "I just don't really love riding horses. And once you know that, it just saves a lot of energy. So, yeah, I think we have a respect for the ways that we're similar and the ways we're different. And I think accepting that, you can really appreciate someone more because you're not trying to get them to change for you."

He added, "Once you accept that, you save a lot of energy. 'This is something that works for me; this is something that doesn't work for me.' If you have that trust level with your partner, you know that me saying 'I don’t like doing that thing' is not me saying 'I don't like you.' "

Ben and Christine, who share daughter Ella and son Quinlin, announced their separation in May 2017. "With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate," the pair said in a joint statement.

The statement went on to read, "Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time."

