Larsa Pippen Accuses Adriana de Moura of Being a 'Liar' in 'RHOM' Reunion Trailer
Larsa seemingly calls her 'The Real Housewives of Miami' co-star a 'liar' over her claims of seeing Kanye West's d**k, though Adriana claims she has proof of it.

  • Feb 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - The reunion special for "The Real Housewives of Miami" season 4 will be definitely worth the wait. In the first look at the explosive reunion, co-stars Larsa Pippen and Adriana de Moura's feud wages on.

Unveiled on Wednesday, February 23, the video sees host Andy Cohen sitting down with Larsa, Adriana, Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein, Guerdy Abraira, Dr. Nicole Martin, Julia Lemigova and Marysol Patton. At one point, Larsa calls Adriana "a liar" and asks her castmates to "stop stalking" her.

"I'm a liar?" Adriana asks. To the question, Larsa cooly replies, "You're a liar," seemingly referring to Adriana's claims about seeing Kanye West's penis.

The "Feel the Rush" singer then pulled out a photo on her phone as proof. "Let's see if I'm lying or not lying," she says. "There is the picture, there is the picture!" she adds, before Larsa fires back, "Shut up!"

  See also...

The Larsa Marie jewelry designer also calls someone a "b***h." She continues, "I'm not talking to you."

Later, "RHOM" newbie Julia, who is also a close friend of Adriana, asks Larsa if she's "ashamed" of herself. "You should be," Adriana quips.

Adriana previously talked about witnessing Kanye's "big and thick" d**k. Larsa confronts Adriana for mentioning Kanye, who is the estranged husband of Larsa's ex best friend Kim Kardashian. "I'm not bringing up your friends, so maybe you shouldn't bring up my friends," Larsa said.

Adriana then argued that Kanye "is a public figure." The latter, however, fired back, "Everyone in my life is a public figure." The two TV personalities later started hurling "shut ups!" at each other.

