 
 

Prince Harry Files New Libel Lawsuit Against Daily Mail Publisher

Prince Harry Files New Libel Lawsuit Against Daily Mail Publisher
The Duke of Sussex files a libel lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited over an article about dealings with the British government and his attempts to get security when he and his family visit the country.

  • Feb 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry's war against the U.K. media isn't over just yet. According to a new report, the Duke of Sussex filed a libel lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited, the newspaper group behind well-known titles like Daily Mail and The Mail on Sunday.

The complaint has something to do with a Mail article, which was published on February 20. The said article was about Harry's dealings with the British government and his attempts to get security when he and his family visit the country.

According to the publication, Harry sued the U.K. government after it rejected his request for police security, as it was tax-payer funded. The story also claimed that the Duke, who announced his and wife Meghan Markle's decision to give up their royal titles, duties and funding from the Sovereign Grant in 2020, tried to keep the details of the lawsuit hidden from the public by requesting a confidentiality order on documents related to the complaint.

A spokesperson for Harry confirmed to Reuters that the Duke is suing Associated Newspapers Limited. The rep, however, didn't share any more details.

Last month, Harry applied for a judicial review of a Home Office decision not to allow him to personally pay for police protection for himself and his family when they are in the U.K. In a statement from his legal spokesperson, he claimed that his family "has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats."

"The UK will be Prince Harry's home and a country he wants his wife and children to be safe. With the lack of police protection, comes too great a personal risk," the statement further added, noting that Harry tried to offer to fund a private security team multiple times only to be dismissed. "It is due to a leak in a UK tabloid, with surreptitious timing, we feel it necessary to release a statement setting the facts straight."

Back in 2021, Meghan sued the Mail on Sunday over a 2018 article that included portions of a private letter she had written to her estranged father. She won the lawsuit and was awarded a symbolic £1 ($1.36) in damages.

