Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Reportedly 'Remain Friendly' After Breaking Up

The 'Divergent' star and the Green Bay Packers quarterback allegedly call it quits as 'neither of them was happy' and they 'were barely spending any time together.'

Feb 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers reportedly have called it quits. Despite their breakup, the Tris Prior depicter in the "Divergent" film series and the Green Bay Packers quarterback allegedly "remain friendly."

Sources close to the couple, who began dating in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and announced their surprise engagement last February, confirmed to In Touch on Wednesday, February 16 that the actress and the NFL star broke up. "While Shailene is supportive of Aaron's career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together," claimed an insider. "She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy."

The source went on to say that Aaron is "an independent guy," noting that the 38-year-old athlete "got cold feet" about his impending wedding to Shailene. A separate source told the outlet that the football player and the "Big Little Lies" actress "couldn't make it work." The informant shared, "There were too many obstacles. They're both adults and decided to part amicably."

Another source close to Aaron told PEOPLE that "it was an amicable split, it just wasn't working." The so-called insider further noted, "They're very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount. They will remain friendly; there's no bad blood and no drama. It just didn't work out for them."

Prior to their split, Aaron let out a cryptic Instagram post that read, "Extremely grateful for my life. 17 years worth of incredible memories and lifelong friendships forged because of this game." It was the next part of his caption that had fans wondering if he's talking about Shailene.

"I'm thankful for all the highs and lows this year and the growth opportunities on and off the field," Aaron continued in the note accompanying a photo of him rocking a mustard yellow suit with matching pants as well as his long hair. He concluded his caption, "Thank you for all the love and support."

Last September, Aaron shared during an interview with Haute Living magazine that he and Shailene were focusing on work separately. At the time, he also hoped the time away from his partner would be a good thing for their relationship.

"It's a busy work time for her, so [my decision] probably came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our work. I think it's going to be a good thing," he told the outlet. "I mean, her work was shut down for an entire year, and she's booked a number of projects. She enjoys working and her own routine, which I obviously enjoy, too."

Then last month, it's reported that Shailene and Aaron often "agree to disagree" about things. "They are not talking about their politics, and they never really have," a source told PEOPLE. "They disagreed on a lot of things. Early on, they decided to agree to disagree about things and not debate them. She is not someone whose mind you can change, so Aaron hasn't even tried."