 
 

Boosie Badazz Claims Rappers Avoid Him Following His Homophobic Rant Against Lil Nas X

  • Feb 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie)'s homophobic rant against Lil Nas X Has affected his career. In a new interview, the "Burden on My Heart" rapper revealed that other artists avoid him because of his blunder.

The 39-year-old made the confession in a new interview with VladTV. "After that s**t, I think a lotta labels told they people to just stay kinda away from Boosie," he said. "I seen it on n***as actions."

Although fellow rappers allegedly have ignored him, Boosie divulged that there was a female fan who praised him for his act. "I had a preacher in the mall the other day, me at the airport. This lady damn near cried. This lady said, 'You're the best... We live in the last days, baby.' "

"She said, 'You're my favorite, I don't like nobody else because they leave you out to dry,' " the emcee, who dropped his new album "Heartfelt" on Tuesday, February 22, further recalled. "So I got love from real people. I got love from people who don't have social media."

Boosie started attacking Nas X when defending DaBaby amid his Rolling Loud controversy last July. The Baton Rouge native even told the "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" hitmaker to commit suicide in October.

The "Set It Off" spitter later divulged that his homophobic remarks led him getting death threats "for about 6 months." He added that most of the hate was coming from online trolls rather than in real life. "All my gay fans love me," he said. "I don't even know where the other hate be comin' from...I don't have problems from gay people when I see them. I really just have problems on social media."

Despite getting death wishes, Boosie said that he sticks with his opinion. "I'm proud to be the person to speak up for people who can't talk," the "Bad Azz" artist shared. He then admitted that he once hung up on his mother after she told him to "shut the f**k up" about Nas X.

