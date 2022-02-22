 
 

Aaron Rodgers Shares Quote About Love and Truth After Shailene Woodley Split

Earlier this month, it was reported that the NFL star and the 'Big Little Lies' actress called it quits as 'neither of them was happy' in their relationship.

  Feb 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Aaron Rodgers reflected on love following his split from Shailene Woodley. Less than a week after calling it quits with the actress, the NFL star took to his Instagram account to share a quote about love and truth.

The inspirational words, which Aaron posted on Sunday, February 20, read, "The rarest gift you can give, is Love." The quote by motivational speaker Aubrey Marcus went on to say, "I love you no matter what, just as you are, and you are always forgiven."

"I expect nothing and am grateful for everything. I give you the truth only and always. You are learning in the perfect way," the quote concluded.

  See also...

The post arrived after it was reported that Aaron and Shailene went separate ways as "neither of them was happy" in their relationship. A source claimed, "There were too many obstacles. They're both adults and decided to part amicably." It was also said that "no one in their circle is surprised this didn't work out" because the pair, who began dating in July of 2020 and announced their surprise engagement in February last year, were "a mismatch from the start."

A separate source revealed that the former couple "certainly had their differences and ultimately their relationship didn't work." The so-called insider added, "They thought [they] were a good match for each other in the beginning but the more they got to know each other they realized their careers, their interests [and] their political views weren't aligned."

On February 17, Shailene was photographed without her engagement ring in her first public outing since the breakup. Looking casual in a gray polo shirt, a denim jacket and brown sandals, the "Big Little Lies" actress was seen shopping in Malibu, California.

