 
 

Tyrese Gibson Posts Apology Video to Hotel Staff Over Fake Blood

The '2 Fast 2 Furious' actor reveals in an Instagram video that he may cause a misunderstanding with his bloody appearance as he's just left the filming set.

  • Feb 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Tyrese Gibson had something to apologize for to the staff at the Ritz-Carlton. The "2 Fast 2 Furious" actor revealed in an Instagram video that he might cause a misunderstanding with his bloody appearance.

"I just want to apologize to that woman who works at the front desk," the actor, who sported fake cuts on his face and hands in the clip, began. "I just left a movie set and I handed my credit card with my left hand."

He went on to say, "You probably thought I just did a drive-by shooting." He added, "All this hair on my face is fake, and none of the blood is real. I just left a movie set so I was just doing my job. This is me just being in uniform."

"I did not hurt anybody. No one's after me. You have nothing to be worried about," he continued.

Fans had mixed reactions to the clip. "Why would you not wipe all of it off after you finish," someone commented. Another added, "This dude is overly dramatic in every single post."

Some people, meanwhile, thought that it had something to do with him grieving over his mother's death. A comment read, "It's very sad ; how we will loss our parents but we will keep working to support our family and ourselves…. Take it easy Tyrese. Stay calm and take time off; be silenced but not silent … Shalam Shalam my beloved brother Tyrese."

While Tyrese doesn't specifically reveal what movie he's filming, he is set to appear in the upcoming "Spider-Man" spin-off, "Morbius". In the upcoming movie, he will play Simon Stroud, an FBI agent hunting Michael Morbius.

"Carrying the unbearable pain of this divorce has put me in a dark place and the only way I could get this energy off of me was to confront it," Tyrese recently said of the project.

