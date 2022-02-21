 
 

Soulja Boy Says He and Kanye West 'Are Good' Despite Recent Trolling

Instagram/WENN/Instar
The 'Crank That' emcee previously shared a screenshot of a text conversation he had with Ye, in which he demanded Soulja stop discussing him or Kim Kardashian.

  • Feb 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Soulja Boy has clarified things between him and Kanye West. Despite their apparent reignited feud, Soulja claimed that he and the "Donda" rapper are "all good."

In an Instagram Story on Sunday, February 20, Soulja wrote, "LISTEN. ME AND YE IS ALL GOOD." Seemingly referring to their recent trolling, he added, "JUST A LIL FRIENDLY JOKES AND FUN. DON'T THINK I'M AGAINST HIM."

He went on to say, "WE SPOKE WE GON FIGURE IT OUT. WE BOTH TWO SMART INDIVIDUALS CHASING OUR DREAMS. WE BOTH ACT LIL CRAZY SOMETIMES BUT WE KNOW WHAT WE DOING. IT'S ALL LOVE NEVER GET IT CONFUSED."

Earlier on Sunday, the "Crank That" emcee shared a screenshot of a text conversation he had with Ye, in which he demanded Soulja stop discussing him or Kim Kardashian. "Or what n***a? N***a you lame as f**k," Soulja replied. "I speak on what I want to. Go get yo b***h back."

Prior to that, Soulja started the back-and-forth by posting a video calling Ye out for "crying like a b***h" in response to Kim dating Pete Davidson. However, Ye later appeared to want to make amends as he sent Soulja a photo of one of his Stem Players and asked him for a verse on his new album.

"I need to send you this Stem Player," Ye told Soulja. "You was the first to break YouTube. Need that Donda 2 verse."

Meanwhile, Soulja said in the video, "Is you gon' keep posting memes of Marvel versus Capcom? Or you gon' lay the smackdown? That's what the f**k you get n***a. ?N***a tried to play me. N***a, you know the f**k I'm is? I'm Big Draco." Soulja added, "Now you running around Hollywood, crying like a b***h. [crying sounds] 'Help me.' F**k you, Kanye!"

