Millie Bobby Brown and Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi Channel Barbie and Ken for Her 18th Birthday Bash

The Eleven depicter on 'Stranger Things' wears a blonde hair wig and a vintage corset over a lacy white mini dress as she dresses up as Barbie for her birthday bash in London's Cirque Le Soir nightclub.

AceShowbiz - Millie Bobby Brown is celebrating her 18th birthday. The actress portraying Eleven on the Netflix series "Stranger Things" channeled Barbie for the party while her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi dressed up as Ken.

The "Enola Holmes" actress turned 18 on Saturday, February 19. The birthday girl celebrated the special day with a throwback party theme at Cirque Le Soir nightclub in London. For the bash, she donned a whole new look to mark the special day, sporting a platinum blonde wig and a vintage corset over a lacy white mini dress. She also added an embellished handbag and orange heels to complete her look.

In the meantime, Millie's boyfriend Jake rocked a brown floral button-down shirt which he paired with maroon leather trousers and black loafers. The son of rocker Bon Jovi also wore platinum tresses to match his girlfriend.

Millie took to her Instagram account to share photos of the pair. "Hey ken!" the "Godzilla vs. Kong" actress captioned her post along with a birthday cake emoji. In the comment section, Jake gushed over his girlfriend, "Ur rly pretty."

Some of Millie's famous pals also jumped into the comment section. Her "Stranger Things" co-star Noah Schnapp wrote, "Birthday girl." In the meantime, Paris Hilton gushed over their costumes, "Loves it."

Jake also turned to his own feed to post the identical snapshot. Underneath the picture, he sweetly wrote, "Happy birthday barbie ily <3." responding to jake's sweet caption, millie commented, "endless love."

Millie and Jake first sparked romance rumors in April after Deux Moi reported that they were dating. The gossip account further claimed that the twosome was "introduced by a mutual friend."

Then in June, Millie and Jake fueled the dating speculations. At that time, the 19-year-old son of the legendary rocker treated his Instagram followers to an image of him and the English actress while they were sitting in the car. In the accompanying message, he simply penned, "bff <3." later that month, the lovebirds were also spotted holding hands during a casual stroll in new york.