 
 

Queen Elizabeth II Experiences 'Mild Cold-Like Symptoms' After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth II Experiences 'Mild Cold-Like Symptoms' After Testing Positive for COVID-19
In a new statement, Buckingham Palace shares that the 95-year-old monarch 'will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines' following her diagnosis.

  • Feb 20, 2022

AceShowbiz - Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19. In a new statement that was released on Sunday, February 20, Buckingham Palace revealed that Her Majesty experienced "mild cold-like symptoms."

"Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid," the statement read. "Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week."

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," the statement concluded.

A source, meanwhile, told CNN that there are other people who also contracted the virus. "A number of cases have been diagnosed in the Windsor Castle team," the source claimed.

It has been reported that the Queen is fully vaccinated. The palace previously confirmed that she received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine in January 2021 along with her husband, Prince Philip.

The Queen's health has been closely monitored since Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19 ten days prior. The 95-year-old monarch reportedly met her son just two days before his COVID test result came out.

On Monday, it was unveiled that Prince Charles' wife Camilla also tested positive for coronavirus. The couple are also fully vaccinated and even have received their booster shots.

The Queen's diagnosis arrived two weeks after she celebrated her Platinum Jubilee marking 70 years on the throne. She used the opportunity to announce that wants Camilla to be titled as Queen Consort when Charles becomes king.

"And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me," the Queen wrote. "And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

"And so as I look forward to continuing to serve you with all my heart," she added. "I hope this Jubilee will bring together families and friends, neighbours and communities - after some difficult times for so many of us - in order to enjoy the celebrations and to reflect on the positive developments in our day-to-day lives that have so happily coincided with my reign."

