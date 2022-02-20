 
 

Kodak Black Gives Fans a Look at His Leg Injury After Getting Shot at Justin Bieber's Party

Kodak Black Gives Fans a Look at His Leg Injury After Getting Shot at Justin Bieber's Party
Instagram
Celebrity

When addressing the incident that took place nearly one week prior, the 'Wake Up in the Sky' spitter reveals that he only got 'a little scratch' on his leg.

  • Feb 20, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black has finally addressed a recent shooting that occurred outside Justin Bieber's afterparty about a week ago. The "ZEZE" rapper, who got shot in the leg at the ordeal, also gave fans a look at his injury.

During an Instagram Live on Friday, February 18, the Florida native was seen shirtless in a room with his male friend. After flashing bundles of dollar bills, the emcee later showed his bandaged leg.

"Quarterbacks get sacked, too," Kodak, who recently debuted a new hairstyle, said in the clip. "Listen bruh, n***a done popped me. Stop playing. This s**t p***y. But at the end of the day, alright, n***as take they licks."

"At the end of the day, n***a aint hiding and s**t," the hip-hop star continued. "This what it is. Screenshot it, be happy about it. Whatever, hooray. Celebrate this muthaf**ka, you heard me. 'Bout time."

  See also...

Kodak went on to emphasize, "I ain't hiding and s**t, this what it is... I done stood up in shootouts. I done stood up in multiple shootouts and aint never get scratched. Just got a little scratch."

Kodak was one among four people who were injured during the February 12 shooting, which took place at The Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood. Just hours after getting shot, he informed his followers on Twitter that he would attend the 2022 Super Bowl with Drake.

"Drake Say Box Seats Wit 'Em @ Da SuperBowl. I Like Da Bengals BTW," the "Tunnel Vision" spitter tweeted along with two orange and two black heart emojis.

However, Kodak apparently did not come to Sunday's big game at SoFi stadium in Inglewood as he was discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Monday afternoon. There's also no sign of his presence near the "Certified Lover Boy" artist, who came with his OVO team.

You can share this post!

Matt James Issues Apology to Brittney Elena After Touching Her Chest at All-Star Celebrity Game
Related Posts
Fans Gush Over Kodak Black's New Look After He Ditches Infamous Dreadlocks

Fans Gush Over Kodak Black's New Look After He Ditches Infamous Dreadlocks

Kodak Black Spotted Leaving Hospital Using Walker After Getting Shot at Justin Bieber's Party

Kodak Black Spotted Leaving Hospital Using Walker After Getting Shot at Justin Bieber's Party

Video Captures Kodak Black Shooting at Justin Bieber's Party

Video Captures Kodak Black Shooting at Justin Bieber's Party

Kodak Black Says He'll Attend Super Bowl With Drake Hours After Being Shot at Justin Bieber's Party

Kodak Black Says He'll Attend Super Bowl With Drake Hours After Being Shot at Justin Bieber's Party

Most Read
Fans Gush Over Kodak Black's New Look After He Ditches Infamous Dreadlocks
Celebrity

Fans Gush Over Kodak Black's New Look After He Ditches Infamous Dreadlocks

Cardi B Claps Back at Candace Owens for Calling Her 'Uneducated': 'How Smart You Are?'

Cardi B Claps Back at Candace Owens for Calling Her 'Uneducated': 'How Smart You Are?'

Nicole Kidman's Racy Vanity Fair Cover Gets Slammed Over 'Terrible Photoshop Job'

Nicole Kidman's Racy Vanity Fair Cover Gets Slammed Over 'Terrible Photoshop Job'

Mary J. Blige Unfazed by Criticism Over 'Too Raunchy' Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'Really Don't Care'

Mary J. Blige Unfazed by Criticism Over 'Too Raunchy' Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'Really Don't Care'

Boosie Badazz Fumes After His Friend Crashes His Car

Boosie Badazz Fumes After His Friend Crashes His Car

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Sweet Snap With Travis Barker When Declaring She's Moving to Napa Valley

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Sweet Snap With Travis Barker When Declaring She's Moving to Napa Valley

Pete Davidson Only Follows Kim Kardashian and Sebastian Stan After Rejoining Instagram

Pete Davidson Only Follows Kim Kardashian and Sebastian Stan After Rejoining Instagram

Katy Perry Slams Pregnancy Rumors as She Flashes Midriff While Filming 'American Idol'

Katy Perry Slams Pregnancy Rumors as She Flashes Midriff While Filming 'American Idol'

Missing Actress Lindsey Pearlman Found Dead in Los Angeles

Missing Actress Lindsey Pearlman Found Dead in Los Angeles

Wendy Williams Posts New Photos With Her Father After Fans Suspect Beach Video Is Old

Wendy Williams Posts New Photos With Her Father After Fans Suspect Beach Video Is Old

Shailene Woodley Goes Ringless in First Sighting Since Aaron Rodgers Split

Shailene Woodley Goes Ringless in First Sighting Since Aaron Rodgers Split

Charlamagne Tha God Calls Out Kanye West as He Details Why Pete Davidson Is a Better Fit for Kim

Charlamagne Tha God Calls Out Kanye West as He Details Why Pete Davidson Is a Better Fit for Kim

Kanye West Shades Corey Gamble for Allegedly Caught Cheating on Kris Jenner

Kanye West Shades Corey Gamble for Allegedly Caught Cheating on Kris Jenner