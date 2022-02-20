Kodak Black Gives Fans a Look at His Leg Injury After Getting Shot at Justin Bieber's Party

Instagram Celebrity

When addressing the incident that took place nearly one week prior, the 'Wake Up in the Sky' spitter reveals that he only got 'a little scratch' on his leg.

Feb 20, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black has finally addressed a recent shooting that occurred outside Justin Bieber's afterparty about a week ago. The "ZEZE" rapper, who got shot in the leg at the ordeal, also gave fans a look at his injury.

During an Instagram Live on Friday, February 18, the Florida native was seen shirtless in a room with his male friend. After flashing bundles of dollar bills, the emcee later showed his bandaged leg.

"Quarterbacks get sacked, too," Kodak, who recently debuted a new hairstyle, said in the clip. "Listen bruh, n***a done popped me. Stop playing. This s**t p***y. But at the end of the day, alright, n***as take they licks."

"At the end of the day, n***a aint hiding and s**t," the hip-hop star continued. "This what it is. Screenshot it, be happy about it. Whatever, hooray. Celebrate this muthaf**ka, you heard me. 'Bout time."

Kodak went on to emphasize, "I ain't hiding and s**t, this what it is... I done stood up in shootouts. I done stood up in multiple shootouts and aint never get scratched. Just got a little scratch."

Kodak was one among four people who were injured during the February 12 shooting, which took place at The Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood. Just hours after getting shot, he informed his followers on Twitter that he would attend the 2022 Super Bowl with Drake.

"Drake Say Box Seats Wit 'Em @ Da SuperBowl. I Like Da Bengals BTW," the "Tunnel Vision" spitter tweeted along with two orange and two black heart emojis.

However, Kodak apparently did not come to Sunday's big game at SoFi stadium in Inglewood as he was discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Monday afternoon. There's also no sign of his presence near the "Certified Lover Boy" artist, who came with his OVO team.