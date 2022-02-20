Find Out DaBaby's Cute Nickname for Lizzo in Flirty Instagram Post

Facebook/Instagram Celebrity

The 'Ball If I Want To' spitter, who has flirted with the Good as Hell' songstress multiple times, reveals that he sends her a direct message on Instagram after seeing her toes.

AceShowbiz - DaBaby presses on with his attempt to catch Lizzo's attention. The "ROCKSTAR" hitmaker, who has flirted with the "Rumors" raptress multiple times, just let everyone know that he has a nickname for her.

On Saturday, February 19, DaBaby reposted Lizzo's Instagram Story on his feed. In the video, the "Good as Hell" singer was seen rubbing her toes while making a sultry voice.

In the accompaniment of the post, the 30-year-old emcee penned, "just shot @lizzobeeating a DM & told her her new nickname 'lil sexy.' " The Cleveland-born star then added the hashtag, "#DontPlayWitHer."

The post did not go unnoticed by Lizzo. Taking to the comment section, the three-time Grammy winner sent out one nail polish emoji and a number of crying emojis.

This was not the first time DaBaby got flirtatious with Lizzo. Last March, the "Suge" spitter left several peach emojis when the "Truth Hurts" femcee posted a photo of her rocking underwear from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty lingerie brand.

"These Rihanna panties make me feel unstoppable// shirt by @sophiaeris ! Happy aunties day," Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, captioned the photo at the time. After DaBaby left his thirsty comment, RiRi playfully trolled him, "don't be looking at my good sis too hard now."

Later in December, DaBaby wooed Lizzo once again after she shared a clip of herself showing off her butt. Underneath the female rapper's post, DaniLeigh's ex and baby daddy put out a peach and a waving hand emoji.

Unfortunately, Lizzo's fans were seemingly displeased with his comment with one writing, "Get a job stay away from her." Another urged, "now I fwu but pleaseeee leave her alone I do nit need u to put her on live calling her fat btcs when u mad." A third person then chimed in, "hop off man this one ain't for you."