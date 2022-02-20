 
 

Find Out DaBaby's Cute Nickname for Lizzo in Flirty Instagram Post

Find Out DaBaby's Cute Nickname for Lizzo in Flirty Instagram Post
Facebook/Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Ball If I Want To' spitter, who has flirted with the Good as Hell' songstress multiple times, reveals that he sends her a direct message on Instagram after seeing her toes.

  • Feb 20, 2022

AceShowbiz - DaBaby presses on with his attempt to catch Lizzo's attention. The "ROCKSTAR" hitmaker, who has flirted with the "Rumors" raptress multiple times, just let everyone know that he has a nickname for her.

On Saturday, February 19, DaBaby reposted Lizzo's Instagram Story on his feed. In the video, the "Good as Hell" singer was seen rubbing her toes while making a sultry voice.

In the accompaniment of the post, the 30-year-old emcee penned, "just shot @lizzobeeating a DM & told her her new nickname 'lil sexy.' " The Cleveland-born star then added the hashtag, "#DontPlayWitHer."

  See also...

The post did not go unnoticed by Lizzo. Taking to the comment section, the three-time Grammy winner sent out one nail polish emoji and a number of crying emojis.

This was not the first time DaBaby got flirtatious with Lizzo. Last March, the "Suge" spitter left several peach emojis when the "Truth Hurts" femcee posted a photo of her rocking underwear from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty lingerie brand.

"These Rihanna panties make me feel unstoppable// shirt by @sophiaeris ! Happy aunties day," Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, captioned the photo at the time. After DaBaby left his thirsty comment, RiRi playfully trolled him, "don't be looking at my good sis too hard now."

Later in December, DaBaby wooed Lizzo once again after she shared a clip of herself showing off her butt. Underneath the female rapper's post, DaniLeigh's ex and baby daddy put out a peach and a waving hand emoji.

Unfortunately, Lizzo's fans were seemingly displeased with his comment with one writing, "Get a job stay away from her." Another urged, "now I fwu but pleaseeee leave her alone I do nit need u to put her on live calling her fat btcs when u mad." A third person then chimed in, "hop off man this one ain't for you."

You can share this post!

Queen Elizabeth II Experiences 'Mild Cold-Like Symptoms' After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Chrissy Teigen Confirms She's Undergoing IVF After Sparking Surrogacy Rumors
Related Posts
DaBaby's Lawyer Accuses DaniLeigh's Brother Brandon of Trying to Make Easy Money With Lawsuit

DaBaby's Lawyer Accuses DaniLeigh's Brother Brandon of Trying to Make Easy Money With Lawsuit

DaBaby Sued by DaniLeigh's Brother for Bowling Alley Attack

DaBaby Sued by DaniLeigh's Brother for Bowling Alley Attack

DaBaby Claims He Gets Into Nasty Fight With DaniLeigh's Brother Brandon Because He 'Threatens' Him

DaBaby Claims He Gets Into Nasty Fight With DaniLeigh's Brother Brandon Because He 'Threatens' Him

DaBaby Banned From L.A. Bowling Alley After Getting Into Big Fight With DaniLeigh's Brother Brandon

DaBaby Banned From L.A. Bowling Alley After Getting Into Big Fight With DaniLeigh's Brother Brandon

Most Read
Fans Gush Over Kodak Black's New Look After He Ditches Infamous Dreadlocks
Celebrity

Fans Gush Over Kodak Black's New Look After He Ditches Infamous Dreadlocks

Cardi B Claps Back at Candace Owens for Calling Her 'Uneducated': 'How Smart You Are?'

Cardi B Claps Back at Candace Owens for Calling Her 'Uneducated': 'How Smart You Are?'

Nicole Kidman's Racy Vanity Fair Cover Gets Slammed Over 'Terrible Photoshop Job'

Nicole Kidman's Racy Vanity Fair Cover Gets Slammed Over 'Terrible Photoshop Job'

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Sweet Snap With Travis Barker When Declaring She's Moving to Napa Valley

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Sweet Snap With Travis Barker When Declaring She's Moving to Napa Valley

Katy Perry Slams Pregnancy Rumors as She Flashes Midriff While Filming 'American Idol'

Katy Perry Slams Pregnancy Rumors as She Flashes Midriff While Filming 'American Idol'

Kodak Black Gives Fans a Look at His Leg Injury After Getting Shot at Justin Bieber's Party

Kodak Black Gives Fans a Look at His Leg Injury After Getting Shot at Justin Bieber's Party

Missing Actress Lindsey Pearlman Found Dead in Los Angeles

Missing Actress Lindsey Pearlman Found Dead in Los Angeles

Shailene Woodley Goes Ringless in First Sighting Since Aaron Rodgers Split

Shailene Woodley Goes Ringless in First Sighting Since Aaron Rodgers Split

Wendy Williams Posts New Photos With Her Father After Fans Suspect Beach Video Is Old

Wendy Williams Posts New Photos With Her Father After Fans Suspect Beach Video Is Old

Kanye West Shades Corey Gamble for Allegedly Caught Cheating on Kris Jenner

Kanye West Shades Corey Gamble for Allegedly Caught Cheating on Kris Jenner

DDG Lashes Out at Hater Calling His Bae Halle Bailey Ugly

DDG Lashes Out at Hater Calling His Bae Halle Bailey Ugly

Wendy Williams Accused of Not Posting Social Media Posts by Herself: 'Someone Else Is Doing This'

Wendy Williams Accused of Not Posting Social Media Posts by Herself: 'Someone Else Is Doing This'

Nicki Minaj Accuses Philly Health Dept. of 'Shaming' for Trolling Her Over Vaccine Impotency Claims

Nicki Minaj Accuses Philly Health Dept. of 'Shaming' for Trolling Her Over Vaccine Impotency Claims