 
 

Prince Charles' Wife Camilla Tests Positive for COVID-19 Days After His Diagnosis

Prince Charles' Wife Camilla Tests Positive for COVID-19 Days After His Diagnosis
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

The Duchess of Cornwall's COVID diagnosis comes more than a week after Queen Elizabeth II announced that she wanted her to be titled as Queen Consort when Charles becomes king.

  • Feb 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - Prince Charles' wife Camilla has tested positive for COVID-19. The Duchess of Cornwall's diagnosis was announced a few days after her husband contracted the virus.

A spokesman at Clarence House confirmed the news on Monday, February 14. "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating. We continue to follow government guidelines," so read the statement.

Just four days prior, on February 10, Camilla was on a royal outing in London. On that day, it was declared that her 73-year-old husband had caught the virus.

"This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating," read a statement released via Clarence House's official Twitter account. "HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today's events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible."

  See also...

Charles' COVID diagnosis has raised concern about the health of Queen Elizabeth II as they met just two days before he tested positive. The Queen has since been closely monitored. However, an official at Buckingham Palace said that she is not displaying any symptoms.

The Queen, who recently celebrated her Platinum Jubilee marking 70 years on the throne, received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine in January 2021 along with her husband, Prince Philip. It remains to be seen whether she received follow-up shots. Charles and Camilla, on the other hand, are fully vaccinated and already received their booster shots.

COVID aside, the Queen announced earlier this month that she wanted Camilla to be titled as Queen Consort when Charles becomes king. "And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," the Queen wrote in a statement.

"And so as I look forward to continuing to serve you with all my heart," she added. "I hope this Jubilee will bring together families and friends, neighbours and communities - after some difficult times for so many of us - in order to enjoy the celebrations and to reflect on the positive developments in our day-to-day lives that have so happily coincided with my reign."

You can share this post!

Issa Rae Gets 'Litte Emotional' After Becoming First Person to Receive Key to City of Inglewood

Julia Fox Blasts Tabloid for Attacking Her Look Amid Kanye West Breakup Rumors
Related Posts
Prince Charles' COVID Positive Test Raises Concern About Queen Elizabeth's Health

Prince Charles' COVID Positive Test Raises Concern About Queen Elizabeth's Health

Prince Charles Applauds Queen Elizabeth II Over Blessing for 'Queen Camilla'

Prince Charles Applauds Queen Elizabeth II Over Blessing for 'Queen Camilla'

Prince Charles and Prince Harry Talking Again Following Racist Remarks Allegations

Prince Charles and Prince Harry Talking Again Following Racist Remarks Allegations

Prince Charles Says Britain's History Forever Stained by 'Appalling Atrocity of Slavery'

Prince Charles Says Britain's History Forever Stained by 'Appalling Atrocity of Slavery'

Most Read
Fans Upset After Learning LeBron James' Son Bronny Is Allegedly Dating a White Girl
Celebrity

Fans Upset After Learning LeBron James' Son Bronny Is Allegedly Dating a White Girl

Drunk Adele Bursts Into Tears in Gay Club After Teasing About Having Baby With Rich Paul

Drunk Adele Bursts Into Tears in Gay Club After Teasing About Having Baby With Rich Paul

Kylie Jenner Clowned After Revealing Name of Her Second Child With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner Clowned After Revealing Name of Her Second Child With Travis Scott

Justin Theroux Posts and Deletes Sexy Smoking Video of Jennifer Aniston to Celebrate Her Birthday

Justin Theroux Posts and Deletes Sexy Smoking Video of Jennifer Aniston to Celebrate Her Birthday

'Euphoria' Stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike Confirm Relationship With Steamy Kiss

'Euphoria' Stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike Confirm Relationship With Steamy Kiss

John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka Raise Eyebrows With Their Affectionate Display

John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka Raise Eyebrows With Their Affectionate Display

Denise Richards Gets Candid About Her 'Strained' Relationship With Daughter Sami

Denise Richards Gets Candid About Her 'Strained' Relationship With Daughter Sami

Donald Trump Jr. Gets Roasted for Trolling Ellen DeGeneres With Eminem Comparison

Donald Trump Jr. Gets Roasted for Trolling Ellen DeGeneres With Eminem Comparison

Kodak Black Hospitalized After Getting Shot During Fight Outside Justin Bieber's Afterparty

Kodak Black Hospitalized After Getting Shot During Fight Outside Justin Bieber's Afterparty

Snoop Dogg Dubs Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Him a 'Shakedown Scheme' Ahead of Super Bowl Gig

Snoop Dogg Dubs Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Him a 'Shakedown Scheme' Ahead of Super Bowl Gig

Morgan Wallen and Girlfriend Paige Lorenze Go Instagram Official

Morgan Wallen and Girlfriend Paige Lorenze Go Instagram Official

Kanye West and Julia Fox's Romance Has 'Cooled Off' Following Open Relationship Rumors

Kanye West and Julia Fox's Romance Has 'Cooled Off' Following Open Relationship Rumors

'Black Ink Crew' Star Charmaine Bey and Husband Welcome Second Child on Her Late Mom's Birthday

'Black Ink Crew' Star Charmaine Bey and Husband Welcome Second Child on Her Late Mom's Birthday