Pete Davidson Only Follows Kim Kardashian and Sebastian Stan After Rejoining Instagram
It looks like the 'Saturday Night Live' star has yet to follow back Kanye West, who has been attacking him online for dating the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum.

  • Feb 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Pete Davidson seemingly wants to keep his following list on Instagram exclusive. Having returned to the photo-sharing platform, the "Saturday Night Live" star only followed two people, his new love Kim Kardashian and actor Sebastian Stan.

The comedian rejoined Instagram for the fourth time since leaving the platform in 2018. His page has since amassed more than 900,000 followers, including his girlfriend Kim and her estranged husband Kanye West, who has been attacking him online.

Ye himself didn't shy away from admitting that he indeed follows Pete's account on the platform. Hours later, he shared a photo of Pete from "SNL" in which he wore a MAGA-like hat that read, "MAKE KANYE 2006 AGAIN." Alongside the snap, the emcee sarcastically asked, "HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?"

Ye has been lashing out at Pete for the past few days. He even cut Kid Cudi from "Donda 2" due to his friendship with the funnyman, prompting the pair to trade shots over each other publicly. The billionaire rapper also dragged Michael Che, Hillary Clinton, Ariana Grande and the late Mac Miller when slamming "The King of Staten Island" actor.

Despite his public rant, Ye made it clear that he will do no harm towards Pete as he leaked text messages between him and his ex Kim. "UPON MY WIFE'S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE IM GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF," he said.

Instead of getting sympathy, Ye landed in hot water as people accused him of harassing the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum. When responding to the allegations, he acknowledged, "I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim... I take accountability. I'm still learning in real time. I don't have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener."

