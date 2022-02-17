Kellan Lutz and Wife Share Gender Reveal Video as They're Expecting Second Child Together

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Twilight' actor and Brittany Gonzales post the cute gender reveal video on Instagram ahead of the first birthday of their first child, daughter Ashtyn Lilly.

AceShowbiz - Kellan Lutz and Brittany Gonzales are expecting another child. Days after confirming their second pregnancy, the "Twilight" actor and his wife shared a cute gender reveal video on social media.

The said clip was shared on Wednesday, February 16. In the footage, the expectant parents were seen smiling ear-to-ear as they tried to pull some strings attached to a heart-shaped pinata.

"The suspense is killing me with every pull! Then I got to the one I knew would open it," Brittany, who was holding their daugther Ashtyn Lilly, wrote on the top of the clip. "It's PINK!!!!!!! So excited picturing Ashtyn having a little sissy."

However, once Kellan took the pinata, pieces of blue confetti poured out. "Why is there pink AND blue? What the heck is going on???" Brittany noted on the video, before her husband told her that "there's a different numbers of blue coins and pink coins. He tells me to find them all and count them."

The couple finally found out that they're expecting a baby boy after counting more than 100 coins. In the caption, she exclaimed, "It's a.....!!!!! Kellan really had me on a roller coaster with this one [crying laughing emoji]."

Kellan and Brittany went public with their pregnancy earlier this month. At that time, the pregnant mother shared a heartfelt video when she surprised her husband with the exciting news. "2 UNDER 2 IN 2022!!!! Some might say we're crazy, we say we're crazy BLESSED," she gushed in the caption.

The post was then reshared by the "FBI: Most Wanted" star on his own page. Alongside the footage, he raved, "2 under 2 in 2022. God is Good! Babies are the Best! Love you forever and always @brittanylynnlutz."

Kellan and Brittany, who have been married since 2017, welcomed their first child Ashtyn on February 22, 2021. Her arrival came almost one year since the pair sadly suffered a miscarriage in early 2020.