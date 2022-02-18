 
 

Jake Gyllenhaal Insists Taylor Swift's Breakup Anthem 'All Too Well' Has Nothing Do With Him

The 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' actor claims these past few months since the release of 'Red (Taylor's Version)' weren't hard for him although people bashed him once again.

  • Feb 18, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jake Gyllenhaal has finally broken his silence on Taylor Swift's "All Too Well". Following a years-long rumor that the breakup anthem was inspired by their alleged short-lived romance, the "Prisoners" actor insisted that "it has nothing to do" with him.

The 41-year-old addressed the matter in a new interview with Esquire, which was published on Thursday, February 17. "It has nothing to do with me. It's about her relationship with her fans," he said. "It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don't begrudge anyone that."

Jake claimed that these past few months since the release of "Red (Taylor's Version)" weren't hard for him. However, he acknowledged the social media intention that forced him to turn off his Instagram comments. "At some point, I think it's important when supporters get unruly that we feel a responsibility to have them be civil and not allow for cyberbullying in one's name," he said.

"That begs for a deeper philosophical question," the brother of Maggie Gyllenhaal added. "Not about any individual, per se, but a conversation that allows us to examine how we can - or should, even - take responsibility for what we put into the world, our contributions into the world. How do we provoke a conversation? We see that in politics. There's anger and divisiveness, and it's literally life-threatening in the extreme."

Jake went on to share, "My question is: Is this our future? Is anger and divisiveness our future? Or can we be empowered and empower others while simultaneously putting empathy and civility into the dominant conversation?" He then pointed out, "That's the discussion we should be having."

Jake was rumored to be romantically linked to Taylor in 2010. However, the rumored exes have both moved on since she's now dating Joe Alwyn while the "Spider-Man: Far From Home" villain is in a romantic relationship with model Jeanne Cadieu.

