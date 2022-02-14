Michael Che Rejects Kanye's Offer to Double His 'SNL' Salary If He Stops Working With Pete Davidson

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

The 'Saturday Night Live' star and co-head writer jokingly states that he will accept the Yeezy designer's offer if the emcee gives him $90,000 per year and 4 weeks vacation.

AceShowbiz - Michael Che proved that he is such a loyal friend of Pete Davidson. After Kanye West offered him to double his "Saturday Night Live" salary so he can stop working with Pete, Michael turned down the rapper's offer in a funny way.

On Sunday, February 13, the 44-year-old emcee shared a photo of himself holding a dated sign that read, "MY ACCOUNT IS NOT HACKED." He then doubled down on his statement in the caption, "MY ACCOUNT IS NOT HACKED I WILL BE AT SUNDAY SERVICE AT NOON AND WILL ME TAKING NORTH AND SAINT TO THE SUPERBOWL SHORTLY AFTER."

Kanye, who has been slamming Pete on Instagram for dating his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, then penned, "@chethinks I'LL DOUBLE WHATEVER THEY PAYING YOU JUST SO YOU DONT HAVE TO LOOK AT THAT PAWN EVER AGAIN BIG LOVE."

Catching wind of the post, Michael wrote, "Sorry Ye, but I would never betray my friends." The New York native then quipped that he wouldn't leave "for anything less than TRIPLE salary."

"That's right, $90k per year! Full medical, full dental, 4 weeks vacay, corner office, plus, a pair of red October size 12," the stand-up comedian continued joking. "And you gotta make some beats for my band 'The Slap Butts.' "

"And you gotta tell me what you're gonna wear to work the night before so we can look like twins!" Michael went on noting. "You do that for me, I'll ramo that whole building!"

Kanye has been ranting against Pete for the past few days. He even cut Kid Cudi from "Donda 2" due to his friendship with the funnyman, prompting the pair to trade shots over each other publicly. The Yeezy designer also dragged Hillary Clinton, Ariana Grande and the late Mac Miller when slamming "The King of Staten Island" actor.

Prior to that, Kanye shared an edited "Captain America: Civil War" poster. In his team, there were photos of Drake, Julia Fox, Travis Scott (II) and Future. In Pete's part, meanwhile, there were pictures of Kim, Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift. He captioned the snap, "THE INTERNET HAS STILL NOT FOUND A DECENT PICTURE OF SKETE."