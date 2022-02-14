 
 

Michael Che Rejects Kanye's Offer to Double His 'SNL' Salary If He Stops Working With Pete Davidson

Michael Che Rejects Kanye's Offer to Double His 'SNL' Salary If He Stops Working With Pete Davidson
WENN/Adriana M. Barraza
Celebrity

The 'Saturday Night Live' star and co-head writer jokingly states that he will accept the Yeezy designer's offer if the emcee gives him $90,000 per year and 4 weeks vacation.

  • Feb 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - Michael Che proved that he is such a loyal friend of Pete Davidson. After Kanye West offered him to double his "Saturday Night Live" salary so he can stop working with Pete, Michael turned down the rapper's offer in a funny way.

On Sunday, February 13, the 44-year-old emcee shared a photo of himself holding a dated sign that read, "MY ACCOUNT IS NOT HACKED." He then doubled down on his statement in the caption, "MY ACCOUNT IS NOT HACKED I WILL BE AT SUNDAY SERVICE AT NOON AND WILL ME TAKING NORTH AND SAINT TO THE SUPERBOWL SHORTLY AFTER."

Kanye, who has been slamming Pete on Instagram for dating his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, then penned, "@chethinks I'LL DOUBLE WHATEVER THEY PAYING YOU JUST SO YOU DONT HAVE TO LOOK AT THAT PAWN EVER AGAIN BIG LOVE."

Catching wind of the post, Michael wrote, "Sorry Ye, but I would never betray my friends." The New York native then quipped that he wouldn't leave "for anything less than TRIPLE salary."

  See also...

"That's right, $90k per year! Full medical, full dental, 4 weeks vacay, corner office, plus, a pair of red October size 12," the stand-up comedian continued joking. "And you gotta make some beats for my band 'The Slap Butts.' "

"And you gotta tell me what you're gonna wear to work the night before so we can look like twins!" Michael went on noting. "You do that for me, I'll ramo that whole building!"

Kanye has been ranting against Pete for the past few days. He even cut Kid Cudi from "Donda 2" due to his friendship with the funnyman, prompting the pair to trade shots over each other publicly. The Yeezy designer also dragged Hillary Clinton, Ariana Grande and the late Mac Miller when slamming "The King of Staten Island" actor.

Prior to that, Kanye shared an edited "Captain America: Civil War" poster. In his team, there were photos of Drake, Julia Fox, Travis Scott (II) and Future. In Pete's part, meanwhile, there were pictures of Kim, Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift. He captioned the snap, "THE INTERNET HAS STILL NOT FOUND A DECENT PICTURE OF SKETE."

You can share this post!

Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya Fight Against Unknown Forces in 1st Trailer for Jordan Peele's 'Nope'
Related Posts
Super Bowl LVI: Kanye West's Surprise Appearance in McDonald's Ad Baffles Twitter

Super Bowl LVI: Kanye West's Surprise Appearance in McDonald's Ad Baffles Twitter

Kanye West Takes Kids North and Saint to Super Bowl 2022 After Pete Davidson Rant

Kanye West Takes Kids North and Saint to Super Bowl 2022 After Pete Davidson Rant

Kanye West Continues 'Civil War' With Pete Davidson by Calling Him Hillary Clinton's Ex-Boyfriend

Kanye West Continues 'Civil War' With Pete Davidson by Calling Him Hillary Clinton's Ex-Boyfriend

Kanye West and Julia Fox's Romance Has 'Cooled Off' Following Open Relationship Rumors

Kanye West and Julia Fox's Romance Has 'Cooled Off' Following Open Relationship Rumors

Most Read
Fans Upset After Learning LeBron James' Son Bronny Is Allegedly Dating a White Girl
Celebrity

Fans Upset After Learning LeBron James' Son Bronny Is Allegedly Dating a White Girl

Drunk Adele Bursts Into Tears in Gay Club After Teasing About Having Baby With Rich Paul

Drunk Adele Bursts Into Tears in Gay Club After Teasing About Having Baby With Rich Paul

Kylie Jenner Clowned After Revealing Name of Her Second Child With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner Clowned After Revealing Name of Her Second Child With Travis Scott

Justin Theroux Posts and Deletes Sexy Smoking Video of Jennifer Aniston to Celebrate Her Birthday

Justin Theroux Posts and Deletes Sexy Smoking Video of Jennifer Aniston to Celebrate Her Birthday

'Euphoria' Stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike Confirm Relationship With Steamy Kiss

'Euphoria' Stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike Confirm Relationship With Steamy Kiss

John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka Raise Eyebrows With Their Affectionate Display

John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka Raise Eyebrows With Their Affectionate Display

Denise Richards Gets Candid About Her 'Strained' Relationship With Daughter Sami

Denise Richards Gets Candid About Her 'Strained' Relationship With Daughter Sami

Snoop Dogg Dubs Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Him a 'Shakedown Scheme' Ahead of Super Bowl Gig

Snoop Dogg Dubs Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Him a 'Shakedown Scheme' Ahead of Super Bowl Gig

Morgan Wallen and Girlfriend Paige Lorenze Go Instagram Official

Morgan Wallen and Girlfriend Paige Lorenze Go Instagram Official

Kodak Black Hospitalized After Getting Shot During Fight Outside Justin Bieber's Afterparty

Kodak Black Hospitalized After Getting Shot During Fight Outside Justin Bieber's Afterparty

Kanye West and Julia Fox's Romance Has 'Cooled Off' Following Open Relationship Rumors

Kanye West and Julia Fox's Romance Has 'Cooled Off' Following Open Relationship Rumors

'Black Ink Crew' Star Charmaine Bey and Husband Welcome Second Child on Her Late Mom's Birthday

'Black Ink Crew' Star Charmaine Bey and Husband Welcome Second Child on Her Late Mom's Birthday

Rihanna Shows Pregnancy Glow When Attending Fenty Beauty Event With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna Shows Pregnancy Glow When Attending Fenty Beauty Event With A$AP Rocky