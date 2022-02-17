Kanye West Follows Pete Davidson on Instagram Despite His Disdain for the Comedian

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

As the 'King of Staten Island' star rejoins the photo-sharing platform, Ye follows the funnyman after his constant attack on his estranged wife and Pete's girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

Feb 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West is trying to keep up with Pete Davidson despite pushing the narrative of his feud with the comedian. After the actor returned to Instagram amid Ye's constant attack on Kim Kardashian, the rapper has followed his estranged wife's current boyfriend.

Pete has just rejoined Instagram for the fourth time since ditching the media platform in 2018. On Wednesday, February 16, a new profile under the handle @pmd went live with Instagram's verification checkmark.

The @pmd account has not followed anyone and currently has not posted anything, but it has amassed over 400,000 followers in just a few hours. One of them is apparently Ye, who has been stirring up the drama between him, Kim and Pete with his Instagram posts and deletes.

Recently, the Atlanta rapper called the Staten Island native a "d**khead." He captioned a paparazzi photo of the funnyman with Kim, "LOOK AT THIS D**KHEAD," before making fun of his recent Calvin Klein ad featuring Machine Gun Kelly. He went on telling the 28-year-old that he would never meet his and Kim's kids.

In text messages leaked by Ye, Kim previously expressed her fear about Pete's safety. "U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault," the mother of four wrote to her estranged husband.

In response, the Yeezy designer wrote, "UPON MY WIFE'S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE IM GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF," along with a still from "Baby Boy" in which Tyrese Gibson gets choked out.

He then wiped his Instagram page clean as he responded to allegations that he's "harassing" Kim by leaking their text messages. "Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim," he admitted in a February 15 post. "I take accountability. I'm still learning in real time. I don't have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener."

Kim, meanwhile, has been following Kanye again despite the drama.