BTS Star V Tests Positive for COVID-19

The 26-year-old star's diagnosis arrives around two months after Big Hit Music announced that Jin, RM and Suga caught the virus upon returning from the United States.

  • Feb 16, 2022

AceShowbiz - V is the latest BTS (Bangtan Boys) member who tested positive for COVID-19. Big Hit Music, the management company for the hit K-Pop group, came forward with the 26-year-old's diagnosis on Tuesday, February 15 via a statement.

"V visited the hospital Tuesday afternoon on the 15th after experiencing a mild sore throat and took the PCR test. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 tonight," the statement read. "V completed two rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations and is not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat."

It's unveiled that the singer, born Kim Tae-hyung, "is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities." The message added, "There was contact with the other members on Saturday the 12th, but everyone was wearing a mask, and there was no close contact."

"None of the BTS members other than V are presenting any symptoms, and everyone received negative results from the preemptive self-tests," it continued. "The company places the artists’ health as our top priority and we will do everything we can to aid V in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities."

V's diagnosis came nearly two months after his groupmates Jin, RM and Suga caught the virus. They tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning from the United States where they held "BTS Permission to Dance on Stage -- L.A."

V and his bandmates are currently taking hiatus for the first time since 2019. "We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019, after they complete their official scheduled events of 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LA' and the '2021 Jingle Ball Tour,' " Big Hit said in a statement last December.

"BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the Covid-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists," the company added. "This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy."

