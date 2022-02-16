Simone Biles 'Can't Wait' to Marry Fiance Jonathan Owens After Getting Engaged on Valentine's Day

Instagram Celebrity

The 24-year-old artistic gymnast announces the exciting news by sharing photos of her and her now-fiance from the Monday, February 14 proposal on Instagram.

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Simone Biles. Revealing that her boyfriend Jonathan Owens proposed to her on Valentine's Day, the artistic gymnast said she "can't wait" to marry him.

On Tuesday, February 15, the 24-year-old took to Instagram to share photos from the proposal. Some of the snaps showed the footballer getting down on his knee as he popped the big question.

In one shot, meanwhile, Jonathan was seen lifting Simone up and kissing her. There was also a video of the engagement ring that featured a huge oval-cut diamond on a band inlaid with more diamonds.

For the special occasion, the former contestant of "Dancing with the Stars" wore a shiny black minidress and matching heels. The Houston Texans player, in the meantime, looked handsome in a light-colored suit that he paired with black shoes.

In the accompaniment of the post, Simone gushed, "THE EASIEST YES." She then added, "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCE."

The post has since been flooded with positive feedback. Suni Lee marveled, "OH MY GOSSSSHHHH. STOP IT RN. IM SCREAMING IM SO HAPPY." Lindsay Arnold exclaimed, "OMG YES!!!!! Congratulations." Sasha Farber chimed in, "Omggggggggg congratulations."

Also posting pictures from the proposal was Jonathan on his own Instagram page. "Woke up this morning with a fiancee," he raved, before giving a shout-out to his pal, "Appreciate my dawg @don_julio314 for helping me set everything up, she really had no clue what was coming @zofrost you went crazy on this one bro really made the night special."

Simone made her romance with Jonathan Instagram official back in August 2020. Sharing PDA-filled photos of them together, she penned, "It's just us." In the first photo, she smiled cheerfully at the camera while her beau protectively covered her from behind. The second picture, meanwhile, saw her tilting her head to the side as her man nuzzled her neck.