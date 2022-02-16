 
 

Maralee Nichols Shuts Down Tristan Thompson Child Support Reports: He 'Has Done Nothing'

Maralee Nichols Shuts Down Tristan Thompson Child Support Reports: He 'Has Done Nothing'
Instagram
Celebrity

Maralee's statement arrives after it is reported that the Sacramento Kings player, who is also sharing a daughter with Khloe Kardashian, can be paying up to $40,000 in child support to each of his baby mamas.

  • Feb 16, 2022

AceShowbiz - Maralee Nichols has reacted to reports that claimed her baby daddy Tristan Thompson has much involvement in their son's life. Shutting down the child support reports, Maralee claimed in a new statement that the NBA player "has done nothing to support their son."

In the statement to E! News on Tuesday, February 15, Maralee's representative said, "Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son." The statement continued, "He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance."

"In the future we hope that reporters covering this situation contact us to confirm any facts before publishing," the rep concluded.

  See also...

The statement arrived after The Sun reported that the Sacramento Kings player could be paying up to $40,000 in child support to each of his baby mamas, including Khloe Kardashian, Jordan Craig and Maralee.

Maralee filed a paternity lawsuit against Tristan in 2021. It was stated in the court documents that the baby was conceived in Houston, Texas in March while Tristan was in town celebrating his 30th birthday. He was still dating Khloe at the time.

The athlete initially denied the claims before later confirming paternity this January. "I take full responsibility for my actions," he wrote on social media. "Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

He also specifically addressed the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum in his statement. "Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years," so he wrote.

You can share this post!

BTS Star V Tests Positive for COVID-19

Adrian Peterson Won't Face Felony Domestic Violence Charges After Airport Arrest
Related Posts
Maralee Nichols Brags About Getting Her Pre-Baby Weight Back After Giving Birth to Tristan's Son

Maralee Nichols Brags About Getting Her Pre-Baby Weight Back After Giving Birth to Tristan's Son

Most Read
Donald Trump Jr. Gets Roasted for Trolling Ellen DeGeneres With Eminem Comparison
Celebrity

Donald Trump Jr. Gets Roasted for Trolling Ellen DeGeneres With Eminem Comparison

NBA YoungBoy Wins $1 Million With Super Bowl Bet on the Los Angeles Rams

NBA YoungBoy Wins $1 Million With Super Bowl Bet on the Los Angeles Rams

Romeo Miller Expecting First Child With Drew Sangster

Romeo Miller Expecting First Child With Drew Sangster

Actor Zach Avery Gets 20 Years in Jail for Running $650M Hollywood Ponzi Scheme

Actor Zach Avery Gets 20 Years in Jail for Running $650M Hollywood Ponzi Scheme

Romeo Miller Offers First Look at Newborn Daughter

Romeo Miller Offers First Look at Newborn Daughter

'Black Ink Crew' Star Charmaine Bey and Husband Welcome Second Child on Her Late Mom's Birthday

'Black Ink Crew' Star Charmaine Bey and Husband Welcome Second Child on Her Late Mom's Birthday

Kodak Black Hospitalized After Getting Shot During Fight Outside Justin Bieber's Afterparty

Kodak Black Hospitalized After Getting Shot During Fight Outside Justin Bieber's Afterparty

Lil Baby Hilariously Shuts Down Questions About Kanye West's Feud With Billie Eilish in Spanish

Lil Baby Hilariously Shuts Down Questions About Kanye West's Feud With Billie Eilish in Spanish

Charlize Theron Introduces Her 'Mystery Man' at Super Bowl on Instagram

Charlize Theron Introduces Her 'Mystery Man' at Super Bowl on Instagram

Video Captures Kodak Black Shooting at Justin Bieber's Party

Video Captures Kodak Black Shooting at Justin Bieber's Party

Summer Walker Deletes Pics of Her Shaved Head Because She 'Got in Trouble' for Posting Them

Summer Walker Deletes Pics of Her Shaved Head Because She 'Got in Trouble' for Posting Them

Snoop Dogg Spotted Smoking Weed Before His Epic Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Snoop Dogg Spotted Smoking Weed Before His Epic Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

DaBaby Claims He Gets Into Nasty Fight With DaniLeigh's Brother Brandon Because He 'Threatens' Him

DaBaby Claims He Gets Into Nasty Fight With DaniLeigh's Brother Brandon Because He 'Threatens' Him