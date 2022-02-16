Maralee Nichols Shuts Down Tristan Thompson Child Support Reports: He 'Has Done Nothing'

Instagram Celebrity

Maralee's statement arrives after it is reported that the Sacramento Kings player, who is also sharing a daughter with Khloe Kardashian, can be paying up to $40,000 in child support to each of his baby mamas.

AceShowbiz - Maralee Nichols has reacted to reports that claimed her baby daddy Tristan Thompson has much involvement in their son's life. Shutting down the child support reports, Maralee claimed in a new statement that the NBA player "has done nothing to support their son."

In the statement to E! News on Tuesday, February 15, Maralee's representative said, "Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son." The statement continued, "He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance."

"In the future we hope that reporters covering this situation contact us to confirm any facts before publishing," the rep concluded.

The statement arrived after The Sun reported that the Sacramento Kings player could be paying up to $40,000 in child support to each of his baby mamas, including Khloe Kardashian, Jordan Craig and Maralee.

Maralee filed a paternity lawsuit against Tristan in 2021. It was stated in the court documents that the baby was conceived in Houston, Texas in March while Tristan was in town celebrating his 30th birthday. He was still dating Khloe at the time.

The athlete initially denied the claims before later confirming paternity this January. "I take full responsibility for my actions," he wrote on social media. "Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

He also specifically addressed the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum in his statement. "Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years," so he wrote.