BTS' V to Release New Single 'FRI(END)S' Soon

The new single, which is 'rooted in the pop soul RnB genre, will serve as the K-Pop star's first musical release of 2024 after he unleashed his debut solo album, 'Layover', in September 2023.

Mar 4, 2024

AceShowbiz - V has exciting news for his fans. The BTS (Bangtan Boys) member announced on Sunday, March 3 that he will release a new single titled "FRI(END)S" soon.

Based on the announcement shared on social media, the song will arrive on March 15 at 1 P.M. KST. Of the tune, Big Hit Music said in a statement, "The track, rooted in the pop soul R&B genre, delivers relatable and witty romance through lyrics written entirely in English."

"The single artwork accompanying the announcement reveals the song title and release date against a vivid pink background that hints at the song's sweet mood," it added.

V, real name Kim Taehyung, first teased "FRI(END)S" by sharing a brief video featuring himself on BTS' official Instagram account. Fans were excited upon hearing the clip, with one writing, "V IS COMING. TAEHYUNG IS COMING."

V dropped his debut solo album, "Layover", in September 2023. The project consists of 6 songs, including "Rainy Days", "Blue", "Love Me Again", "For Us", "Slow Dancing" and an additional piano version of the latter track.

Of the album, V said in a statement, "This is an album that has my personal preferences. There will be a lot of things to show. I prepared it while thinking that ARMY would be happy, so I hope you all look forward to it." He added, "You will be able to see solo artist V, which will show a new side and will be different from BTS's V."

V wants to offer a diverse range of music on "Layover" as he continues to push boundaries and explore new genres. "My love for diverse genres often has me humming away. While creating this solo album, I truly discovered my vocal essence, and that's what makes me incredibly fulfilling," he said in an interview.

