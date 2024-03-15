 

BTS' V Packs on PDA With Brunette Beauty in 'FRI(END)S' Music Video

BTS' V Packs on PDA With Brunette Beauty in 'FRI(END)S' Music Video
Music

The member of BTS (Bangtan Boys) releases a new single titled 'FRI(END)S' and its accompanying visuals, in which he is documented enjoying his days with his lover.

  • Mar 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - V has released his latest single titled "FRI(END)S". Around two weeks after breaking the news about release date of the new song, the BTS (Bangtan Boys) member also unleashed the official music video for the track.

As of Thursday, March 14, the 28-year-old Korean singer's single is available to be listened to on various music streaming platforms. On the song, he sings, "You're in my head/ I had plans for the weekend/ But wound up with you instead/ Back here again/ Got me deep in my feelings/ When I should be in your bed."

V continues, "You and I go back to like '09 it's like forever/ And you were there my lonely nights, yeah, keeping me together/ So wouldn't it make sense if I was yours and you could call me your baby/ But we say we're just, say we're just/ Friends/ Just for now." He adds, "Yeah but friends don't say words that/ Make friends feel like more than just/ Friends/ Just for now/ Now I'm over pretending/ So let's put the 'end' in friends/ Friends/ Just for now."

That same day, V, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, also dropped the track's music video, in which he is documented packing on the PDA with a brunette model. In the beginning of the clip, he appears lonely as he does his day-to-day activities by himself while being surrounded by people falling in love.

  Editors' Pick

V is filmed getting on a bus that is filled with couples making out. He then arrives at a mini market and sees more couples kissing. He later walks to a nearby restaurant and sits alone at a table before he is spotted getting annoyed by other couples packing on the PDA in front of him.

The visuals goes on to show V making his way out of the restaurant before he gets hit by a car when he crosses a street. The MV further portrays him waking up from his sleep while having a brunette model lying next to him. Since that moment, he has a new companion wherever he goes. However, when he is no longer lonely, people around him are fighting with their partners.

After releasing the single and its MV, V was showered with praise by many. In the comments section of the video, one of his listeners gushed, "V values his art so much and I love him for that. The song's amazing. Truly, V never disappoints." Another joined in, "I really love this song. You nailed it. Big cheers to You for this soulful song. Your voice is just heaven."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Luke Bryan's Bar Investigated for Alleged Overserving After College Student Goes Missing

Ariana Grande Showers Christina Aguilera With Love After Getting Approval of 'The Boy Is Mine'
Related Posts
BTS' V to Release New Single 'FRI(END)S' Soon

BTS' V to Release New Single 'FRI(END)S' Soon

BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie Reportedly Break Up After 1 Year of Dating

BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie Reportedly Break Up After 1 Year of Dating

BTS' V Says He's 'All Good' After Stalker Is Arrested

BTS' V Says He's 'All Good' After Stalker Is Arrested

BTS' V Unveils 'Slowing Down' MV to Celebrate the Release of His Debut Solo Album 'Layover'

BTS' V Unveils 'Slowing Down' MV to Celebrate the Release of His Debut Solo Album 'Layover'

Latest News
Sharon Stone All Smiles at 2024 GLAAD Awards After Billy Baldwin Threatened to Spill 'Dirt'
  • Mar 15, 2024

Sharon Stone All Smiles at 2024 GLAAD Awards After Billy Baldwin Threatened to Spill 'Dirt'

'The Talk' in Jeopardy, May Be Replaced With New Daytime Soap Amid Ratings Struggle
  • Mar 15, 2024

'The Talk' in Jeopardy, May Be Replaced With New Daytime Soap Amid Ratings Struggle

Ariana Grande Showers Christina Aguilera With Love After Getting Approval of 'The Boy Is Mine'
  • Mar 15, 2024

Ariana Grande Showers Christina Aguilera With Love After Getting Approval of 'The Boy Is Mine'

BTS' V Packs on PDA With Brunette Beauty in 'FRI(END)S' Music Video
  • Mar 15, 2024

BTS' V Packs on PDA With Brunette Beauty in 'FRI(END)S' Music Video

Luke Bryan's Bar Investigated for Alleged Overserving After College Student Goes Missing
  • Mar 15, 2024

Luke Bryan's Bar Investigated for Alleged Overserving After College Student Goes Missing

'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser Pays Tribute to Mom Following Her Passing
  • Mar 15, 2024

'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser Pays Tribute to Mom Following Her Passing

Most Read
Benzino Blasts Eminem's Alleged 'Plastic Surgery' Result, Reacts to 'Doomsday Pt. 2' Music Video
Music
  • 2024-03-14 09:40:15

Benzino Blasts Eminem's Alleged 'Plastic Surgery' Result, Reacts to 'Doomsday Pt. 2' Music Video

Lily Allen Says Having Children 'Ruined' Her Career

Lily Allen Says Having Children 'Ruined' Her Career

Madonna Pays Tribute to Michael Jackson at Los Angeles Concert That His Daughter Paris Attends

Madonna Pays Tribute to Michael Jackson at Los Angeles Concert That His Daughter Paris Attends

Ryan Gosling Reveals Eva Mendes and Their Kids Were 'Huge Part' of His Epic Oscars Performance

Ryan Gosling Reveals Eva Mendes and Their Kids Were 'Huge Part' of His Epic Oscars Performance

Eva Mendes Elated at Martin Scorsese's Reaction to Ryan Gosling's Oscars Performance

Eva Mendes Elated at Martin Scorsese's Reaction to Ryan Gosling's Oscars Performance

Jennifer Lopez Scraps 7 Shows From Upcoming 'This Is Me... Now' Tour for Unknown Reasons

Jennifer Lopez Scraps 7 Shows From Upcoming 'This Is Me... Now' Tour for Unknown Reasons

Zayn Malik Crashes Jimmy Fallon's Monologue to Preview New Song 'What I Am' From Upcoming Album

Zayn Malik Crashes Jimmy Fallon's Monologue to Preview New Song 'What I Am' From Upcoming Album

Megan Thee Stallion Urges Fans to Get Their 'Outfits Ready' for 'Hot Girl Summer Tour'

Megan Thee Stallion Urges Fans to Get Their 'Outfits Ready' for 'Hot Girl Summer Tour'

Drake Fights to Be Dismissed From Cases Linked to Travis Scott's Astroworld Tragedy

Drake Fights to Be Dismissed From Cases Linked to Travis Scott's Astroworld Tragedy