BTS' V Packs on PDA With Brunette Beauty in 'FRI(END)S' Music Video

The member of BTS (Bangtan Boys) releases a new single titled 'FRI(END)S' and its accompanying visuals, in which he is documented enjoying his days with his lover.

Mar 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - V has released his latest single titled "FRI(END)S". Around two weeks after breaking the news about release date of the new song, the BTS (Bangtan Boys) member also unleashed the official music video for the track.

As of Thursday, March 14, the 28-year-old Korean singer's single is available to be listened to on various music streaming platforms. On the song, he sings, "You're in my head/ I had plans for the weekend/ But wound up with you instead/ Back here again/ Got me deep in my feelings/ When I should be in your bed."

V continues, "You and I go back to like '09 it's like forever/ And you were there my lonely nights, yeah, keeping me together/ So wouldn't it make sense if I was yours and you could call me your baby/ But we say we're just, say we're just/ Friends/ Just for now." He adds, "Yeah but friends don't say words that/ Make friends feel like more than just/ Friends/ Just for now/ Now I'm over pretending/ So let's put the 'end' in friends/ Friends/ Just for now."

That same day, V, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, also dropped the track's music video, in which he is documented packing on the PDA with a brunette model. In the beginning of the clip, he appears lonely as he does his day-to-day activities by himself while being surrounded by people falling in love.

V is filmed getting on a bus that is filled with couples making out. He then arrives at a mini market and sees more couples kissing. He later walks to a nearby restaurant and sits alone at a table before he is spotted getting annoyed by other couples packing on the PDA in front of him.

The visuals goes on to show V making his way out of the restaurant before he gets hit by a car when he crosses a street. The MV further portrays him waking up from his sleep while having a brunette model lying next to him. Since that moment, he has a new companion wherever he goes. However, when he is no longer lonely, people around him are fighting with their partners.

After releasing the single and its MV, V was showered with praise by many. In the comments section of the video, one of his listeners gushed, "V values his art so much and I love him for that. The song's amazing. Truly, V never disappoints." Another joined in, "I really love this song. You nailed it. Big cheers to You for this soulful song. Your voice is just heaven."

