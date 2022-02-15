50 Cent Pokes Fun at Himself While Reacting to Memes From His Upside Down Entrance at Super Bowl

Instagram Music

The 46-year-old 'Power' alum made his surprise appearance at the Sunday, February 13 event by hanging on the roof while rapping his 2003 hit, 'In Da Club'.

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent's upside down entrance at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show has gone viral. However, instead of calling out people who created memes from his performance, the rapper chose to poke fun at himself.

At the Sunday, February 13 event which took place in Inglewood's SoFi stadium, the "Power" alum entertained the crowd by delivering his 2003 hit "In Da Club". His performance arrived after Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg opened the show by rapping "The Next Episode" and Tupac Shakur's "California Love".

When making his surprise appearance, Fiddy recreated the "In Da Club" visuals by hanging upside down. It prompted one social media user to create a meme by replacing him with D12 member Bizarre in the music video.

Posting the snap on Instagram, the 46-year-old jokingly argued, "who the f**k did this?" He also shared an iconic meme featuring a kid with a vein popping out of his head. Alongside the photo, he quipped, "waiting for @snoopdogg and Dre like ok who's idea was it for me to be upside down again."

On that day, Fiddy also shared a video of LeBron James dancing along to his song while mouthing the lyrics. "See we came in 03 and we still here. so we celebrate each other every chance we get. @kingjames you know the vibes," the hip-hop star captioned the footage.

50 Cents was not the only artist making a surprise appearance at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI halftime show. Anderson .Paak showed up on the stage to play drums while Eminem performed his Oscar-winning single "Lose Yourself".

In addition to Dr. Dre, Snoop and Eminem, the show's headliners included Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, who sported a metallic white bodysuit and high boots, rocked a rendition of "Family Affair" at the event. Kendrick, meanwhile, lit up the audience with his socially charged single "Alright".