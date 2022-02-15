Naomi Campbell's Daughter Makes Public Debut on Vogue's Cover at 9 Months Old

British Vogue Magazine Celebrity

In an interview with British Vogue for its March issue, the supermodel assures that her child 'wasn't adopted' and gushes that becoming a mom is 'the best thing I've ever done.'

AceShowbiz - Naomi Campbell's daughter is following in the footsteps of her mother at an early age. The 9-month-old infant landed her first magazine cover, appearing on the front page of British Vogue with her mother.

The mother-daughter duo posed together for the first time for the March issue of the magazine. It marks the little girl's public debut since the 51-year-old supermodel announced her arrival last year.

In the image posted on Naomi's and Vogue's Instagram pages, the catwalk beauty wore a black crop top and pants or a skirt in matching color. She sported a full makeup while showing off her natural hair texture and accessorizing with a ring. She held her daughter whose back faced the camera.

Speaking to the magazine, Naomi assured, "She wasn't adopted - she's my child." Acknowledging that not many people knew she was expecting a child at the time, she admitted, "I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her."

The executive producer of "The Face" went on gushing about being a mother. "But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It's the best thing I've ever done," she shared, adding that she "always knew that one day I would be a mother."

"It's the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I'm lucky to have her and I know that," she continued. She's also open to the possibility of having more kids, answering, "why not?" when asked if she would add more kids to her family.

On how having a child has affected her, Naomi admitted to feeling like "a kid again" as she lives life through her little girl. "I'm reliving nursery rhymes, playing and discovering how many great new toys there are out there in the world! And dolls! Things I couldn't even dream of," she elaborated.

But her biggest surprise as a new mom is the change in her priorities. "My daughter comes first," she said, adding, "Everything I do, I do for her – that's it. It's so completely selfless, isn't it?"

Naomi also talked about how much her daughter has grown up. "She's a good girl," she revealed. "She sleeps very well, she hardly ever cries, and I'm told she's very alert for her age. She's just started waving, which is fun. She laughs a lot. She's almost talking. I think she might walk before she crawls. And she's got six teeth already."

Naomi revealed she welcomed a child in May 2021. Sharing the news on Instagram, she shared a picture of her holding a baby, cupping its tiny feet in her hands. She sported a medical bracelet on her wrist.

The mother of one captioned the snap, "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."