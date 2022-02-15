 
 

Naomi Campbell's Daughter Makes Public Debut on Vogue's Cover at 9 Months Old

Naomi Campbell's Daughter Makes Public Debut on Vogue's Cover at 9 Months Old
British Vogue Magazine
Celebrity

In an interview with British Vogue for its March issue, the supermodel assures that her child 'wasn't adopted' and gushes that becoming a mom is 'the best thing I've ever done.'

  • Feb 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Naomi Campbell's daughter is following in the footsteps of her mother at an early age. The 9-month-old infant landed her first magazine cover, appearing on the front page of British Vogue with her mother.

The mother-daughter duo posed together for the first time for the March issue of the magazine. It marks the little girl's public debut since the 51-year-old supermodel announced her arrival last year.

In the image posted on Naomi's and Vogue's Instagram pages, the catwalk beauty wore a black crop top and pants or a skirt in matching color. She sported a full makeup while showing off her natural hair texture and accessorizing with a ring. She held her daughter whose back faced the camera.

Speaking to the magazine, Naomi assured, "She wasn't adopted - she's my child." Acknowledging that not many people knew she was expecting a child at the time, she admitted, "I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her."

The executive producer of "The Face" went on gushing about being a mother. "But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It's the best thing I've ever done," she shared, adding that she "always knew that one day I would be a mother."

  See also...

"It's the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I'm lucky to have her and I know that," she continued. She's also open to the possibility of having more kids, answering, "why not?" when asked if she would add more kids to her family.

On how having a child has affected her, Naomi admitted to feeling like "a kid again" as she lives life through her little girl. "I'm reliving nursery rhymes, playing and discovering how many great new toys there are out there in the world! And dolls! Things I couldn't even dream of," she elaborated.

But her biggest surprise as a new mom is the change in her priorities. "My daughter comes first," she said, adding, "Everything I do, I do for her – that's it. It's so completely selfless, isn't it?"

Naomi also talked about how much her daughter has grown up. "She's a good girl," she revealed. "She sleeps very well, she hardly ever cries, and I'm told she's very alert for her age. She's just started waving, which is fun. She laughs a lot. She's almost talking. I think she might walk before she crawls. And she's got six teeth already."

Naomi revealed she welcomed a child in May 2021. Sharing the news on Instagram, she shared a picture of her holding a baby, cupping its tiny feet in her hands. She sported a medical bracelet on her wrist.

The mother of one captioned the snap, "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

You can share this post!

Kodak Black Spotted Leaving Hospital Using Walker After Getting Shot at Justin Bieber's Party
Related Posts
Naomi Campbell Appears to Accuse Kim Kardashian of Blackfishing for Gracing Vogue Cover

Naomi Campbell Appears to Accuse Kim Kardashian of Blackfishing for Gracing Vogue Cover

Naomi Campbell Holding Baby Daughter in New Christmas Photo

Naomi Campbell Holding Baby Daughter in New Christmas Photo

Naomi Campbell: There Is No Greater Love Than Lifelong Bond With Dream Child

Naomi Campbell: There Is No Greater Love Than Lifelong Bond With Dream Child

Naomi Campbell Gave Up 'Finding Soulmate' for Modeling Career

Naomi Campbell Gave Up 'Finding Soulmate' for Modeling Career

Most Read
Fans Upset After Learning LeBron James' Son Bronny Is Allegedly Dating a White Girl
Celebrity

Fans Upset After Learning LeBron James' Son Bronny Is Allegedly Dating a White Girl

Donald Trump Jr. Gets Roasted for Trolling Ellen DeGeneres With Eminem Comparison

Donald Trump Jr. Gets Roasted for Trolling Ellen DeGeneres With Eminem Comparison

NBA YoungBoy Wins $1 Million With Super Bowl Bet on the Los Angeles Rams

NBA YoungBoy Wins $1 Million With Super Bowl Bet on the Los Angeles Rams

Romeo Miller Expecting First Child With Drew Sangster

Romeo Miller Expecting First Child With Drew Sangster

'Black Ink Crew' Star Charmaine Bey and Husband Welcome Second Child on Her Late Mom's Birthday

'Black Ink Crew' Star Charmaine Bey and Husband Welcome Second Child on Her Late Mom's Birthday

Kodak Black Hospitalized After Getting Shot During Fight Outside Justin Bieber's Afterparty

Kodak Black Hospitalized After Getting Shot During Fight Outside Justin Bieber's Afterparty

Lil Baby Hilariously Shuts Down Questions About Kanye West's Feud With Billie Eilish in Spanish

Lil Baby Hilariously Shuts Down Questions About Kanye West's Feud With Billie Eilish in Spanish

Charlize Theron Introduces Her 'Mystery Man' at Super Bowl on Instagram

Charlize Theron Introduces Her 'Mystery Man' at Super Bowl on Instagram

Snoop Dogg Dubs Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Him a 'Shakedown Scheme' Ahead of Super Bowl Gig

Snoop Dogg Dubs Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Him a 'Shakedown Scheme' Ahead of Super Bowl Gig

Summer Walker Deletes Pics of Her Shaved Head Because She 'Got in Trouble' for Posting Them

Summer Walker Deletes Pics of Her Shaved Head Because She 'Got in Trouble' for Posting Them

Video Captures Kodak Black Shooting at Justin Bieber's Party

Video Captures Kodak Black Shooting at Justin Bieber's Party

Kanye West and Julia Fox's Romance Has 'Cooled Off' Following Open Relationship Rumors

Kanye West and Julia Fox's Romance Has 'Cooled Off' Following Open Relationship Rumors

Rihanna Shows Pregnancy Glow When Attending Fenty Beauty Event With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna Shows Pregnancy Glow When Attending Fenty Beauty Event With A$AP Rocky