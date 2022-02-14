 
 

Super Bowl LVI: Eminem Praised for Kneeling While Dr. Dre Performs 'Still Dre' During Halftime Show

The two rappers, along with Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, are surprisingly joined by 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak when taking the stage of SoFi stadium.

  • Feb 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI halftime show was filled with epic performances from Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. However, what stole people's attention the most was the moment when Eminem kneeled as Dr. Dre played his hit, "Still Dre".

Held in Inglewood's SoFi stadium, the Sunday, February 13 show first opened with Dre and Snoop delivering "The Next Episode". The two later lit up the crowd with Tupac Shakur's "California Love" before 50 Cent made a surprise appearance by performing "In Da Club".

Mary then took the stage, sporting a metallic white bodysuit and high boots. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul rocked a rendition of "Family Affair" while being accompanied by several dancers in similar looks.

Following her up was Kendrick, who stole the show with his socially charged single "Alright". Eminem later rapped his Oscar-winning single "Lose Yourself" with Anderson .Paak playing the drums.

Having finshed off his track, Eminem took a knee as Dre began performing "Still Dre". Although the NFL reportedly told the "Not Afraid" hitmaker not to kneel, he did it anyway to support former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and his fight against injustice.

Toward the end of the show, Dr. Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Mary, Kendrick and Fiddy gathered to one stage in the field while the former continued rhyming his 1999 hit. They were joined by hundreds of dancers who made a circle in the field.

It was unveiled that the NFL was not comfortable with the "still not loving police" line in the track. However, Dr. Dre refused to scrap the lyrics as he allegedly felt "disgustingly censored."

Eminem has since earned praise from social media users. "Eminem the GOAT for kneeling even after the NFL told him not to do it," one Twitter user gushed. Another added, "When you know your influence is far greater than the NFL and its ownership. #flex."

A third individual complimented, "Bad idea to tell Dre and Eminem to not do something. And the artists are totally in the right on this. Well done." A different person chimed in, "He still got love for the streets."

