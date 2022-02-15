Lady Whistledown Poised to Stir the Pot in First Official Teaser for 'Bridgerton' Season 2

TV

In the teaser that bursts with intrigue, Lady Whistledown a.k.a. Penelope Featherington plots her revenge as she has been 'sharpening her knives' and 'honing' her skills.

AceShowbiz - Netflix finally released the first official teaser of "Bridgerton" season 2. In the brief video published on Valentine's Day, Lady Whistledown a.k.a. Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan, offers her readers more scandal as she's been "sharpening her knives."

"Dearest gentle reader, did you miss me?" Lady Whistledown asks in the teaser for the upcoming second season of the hit romance drama. "As the members of our town questioned my identity and means," the flier reads, "This author has been doing but one thing: Honing my skills." Lady Whistledown, voiced by Julie Andrews, adds, "No, even better, I've been sharpening my knives."

The teaser doesn't give away much about the plot. However, according to a release, the new season will focus on Lord Anthony Featherington (Jonathan Bailey), the oldest Featherington child and brother to season one's main character Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor).

Searching for a suitable wife, Anthony will begin to court Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran), who's just arrived from India with her older sister, Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). While Kate winds up suspicious of Anthony's intentions with Edwina, her attempts to intervene inevitably bring her and Anthony closer.

Near the end of the teaser, Penelope is seen writing as the town gossip. This continues the narrative of a big reveal from the season 1 finale that the youngest daughter of the Featherington clan is, in fact, Lady Whistledown.

"Bridgerton" was a massive success for Netflix, having previously held the record for the service's largest series debut before "Squid Game". The first season, premiering in December 2020, followed the budding romance between Daphne and Duke Simon Basset (Rege-Jean Page).

Ahead of its second season, Jonathan said there are "loads of little Easter eggs for all of the characters." The 33-year-old actor told British Vogue February last year, "I feel like the campy, plush spectacle of the 'Bridgerton' world is only going to get more pronounced in the best way possible."

"It's mad, and it's brilliant. There are also going to be a lot of brilliant characters introduced in this series and it's not just Anthony that we're going to delve into," Jonathan continued teasing. "The robust universe that's been set up by Shonda and [Chris Van Dusen, the series' creator] will just expand and keep pushing boundaries in a way that's quietly subversive. There's just going to be more of what everyone loves, I think."