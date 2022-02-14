Ryan Phillippe and Son Deacon Have a Bonding Night at Super Bowl Party

Instagram Celebrity

The Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin's star-studded Super Bowl LVI party marks the first time for the 'Cruel Intentions' alum to bring his 18-year-old son to a celebrity event.

AceShowbiz - It's a father-and-son night! Ryan Phillippe and his son Deacon, whom he shares with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon, were seen enjoying their bonding time at Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin's star-studded Super Bowl LVI party on Saturday, February 12.

For the party, the duo sported stylish laid-back outfits. Ryan opted for a black-and-white shirt, a pair of gray pants, multi-color Gucci sneakers and black Aviators. His son, meanwhile, looked casual as he rocked a plaid long-sleeve shirt which he paired with a basketball jersey underneath. He wore black pants and a pair of sports shoes to complete his style. They looked like they were in high spirits while posing for photos together on the blue carpet.

The 47-year-old actor took to Instagram Stories to share pictures and videos from the fun-filled bash. He also shared clips of Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat performing. "meg tho," so he wrote over a video of the "WAP" raptress, while writing, "@dojacat holler at me," in another post.

He also posted a picture of himself posing with with Capitol Records A&R exec Carter Gregory, Guess heir and exec Nicolai Marciano and influencer Victoria Villarroel inside a photo booth. Also among the party-goers were Erin Andrews, Kevin Hart, sisters Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio as well as couple Russell Wilson and Ciara.

The outing marks the first time for the "Cruel Intentions" alum to bring the 18-year-old to a celebrity event. Prior to this, Deacon and his sister Ava Phillippe had accompanied their mom to red carpet engagements on a few occasions in past years.

Back in 2021, Ryan talked about how his son looks more like Reese's family. "Obviously, there is a father-son resemblance, but he actually looks a lot more like Reese's side of the family. Ava looks more like mine," the "Shooter" star said. That was a complete contrast to popular opinion which says that Ava is the spitting image of the "Big Little Lies" actress.

"Quite often, the interpretation in the media is that she looks exactly like her mom and he looks exactly like me, but I think we both feel differently about it," Ryan revealed.

Ryan and Reese tied the knot on June 5, 1999 when the latter was pregnant with Ava. They later welcomed Deacon in 2003. The actress filed for divorce on November 8, 2006, citing irreconcilable differences as the cause.