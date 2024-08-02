Ryan Phillippe Shares Thirst Traps Amid Rumors of Ex Reese Witherspoon Dating a Financer

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

The 'Cruel Intentions' actor, who has maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship with Reese, posts the thirst traps just days after his ex-wife was spotted on a date with private equity financier Oliver Haarmann.

AceShowbiz - Ryan Phillippe has turned up the heat on social media. The "Cruel Intentions" actor unleashed some thirst traps on Instagram after his ex-wife, Reese Witherspoon, sparked romance rumors with private equity financier Oliver Haarmann.

On Wednesday, July 31, the 49-year-old shared some shirtless pictures of him on Instagram. One snap in particular showed him standing beside a blooming bush while he wore nothing but shorts. He captioned the first post, "my hibiscus mad lovely rn."

Ryan followed it up with some images from his beach visit. In the accompanying message, the "Shooter" star penned, "beach visit fantasy."

Ryan's post came amid Reese's romance rumors with Oliver. The "Big Little Lies" actress and the financier were photographed arriving in New York City via helicopter and dining at L'Artusi in the West Village on Monday.

Despite the apparent romantic setting, an insider has stated that Reese is "taking things slow" and "enjoys [dating] but doesn't want it to be a big focus." She's reportedly put her son, Tennessee, and her career as her top priorities.

Reese was previously married to Jim Toth for 12 years before splitting in March 2023. Meanwhile, Reese wed Ryan in 1999 but got divorced in 2008. Since then, they have been on good terms co-parenting their two children, daughter Ava and son Deacon.

Ryan even shared a throwback photo of him and Reese back in May. Taking t Instagram Stories to let out the snap. He was photographed standing close next to the 48-year-old actress. It could be seen that he was placing one of his hands on her arm as she put hers on his back.

Ryan, whose eyes were covered with a pair of shades, was showing a stern facial expression without a smile on his face. In the meantime, Reese was looking in another direction as she flashed her radiant smile. He captioned it, "We were hot and drenched in late '90s angst. (such a cooler time than today)," tagging his former spouse's official Instagram account.