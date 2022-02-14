Scarlet Witch Becomes the 'Enemy' in New 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Trailer

Movie

The full trailer that is released during the Super Bowl LVI also hints at Stephen Strange dealing with the consequences of the decisions he made earlier and the growing tension between him and Wanda Maximoff.

AceShowbiz - Marvel is making use of the Super Bowl LVI to promote its upcoming release, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness". The studio debuted a new promo of the movie on Sunday, February 13 during the live broadcast of the sports event, before unveiling a new, extended trailer online.

The full trailer opens with Stephen Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) vision in his dream before he lives his "nightmare." He talks to Wong (Benedict Wong) about his apparent frustration over his failure to protect the world as he has to deal with the consequences of the decisions he made earlier.

The video then sees Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) in her wedding dress rushing out of a building as chaos erupts on the street of New York. Stephen then meets Wanda Maximoff a.k.a. Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) to talk about the multiverse.

The trailer offers more hints at Wanda's role in the film, as seemingly another version of the superheroine laments that she becomes the enemy for opening the multiverse. "You break the rules and become the hero. I do it and become the enemy," she tells Stephen. "That doesn't seem fair."

Meanwhile, an evil Strange is seen in handcuffs, seemingly facing judgment for his actions. Over the scene, a mysterious figure, who sounds a lot like Patrick Stewart, says, "We should tell him the truth."

The video also sees a new character, Xochitl Gomez's America Chavez, a teen with the ability to travel between dimensions, in action. Later, two Wandas come together in a scene as one of them appears to try to calm the other one.

In Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness", the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

The film is directed by Sam Raimi with the script written by Michael Waldron. Kevin Feige produces the flick, which also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo and Michael Stuhlbarg as Nicodemus West. It is set to open in U.S. theaters on May 6.