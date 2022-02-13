Kid Cudi Calls Kanye West 'Dinosaur' After Dropping Him From 'Donda 2' Over Pete Davidson Friendship

WENN/Avalon/FayesVision Music

The Yeezy designer, meanwhile, sends the Internet into a frenzy after sharing some pictures featuring the 'Saturday Night Live' star as he keeps dissing the comedian.

AceShowbiz - Kid Cudi let Kanye West know that he's unbothered by his removal from "Donda 2". Having been dropped from the latter's new album due to his friendship with Pete Davidson, the "Day 'n' Nite" rapper poked fun at the Yeezy designer by calling him a "dinosaur."

On Saturday, February 12, West shared a handwritten note on Instagram, In the accompaniment of the post, he wrote, "JUST SO EVERYONE KNOWS CUDI WILL NOT BE ON DONDA BECAUSE HE'S FRIENDS WITH YOU KNOW WHO. WE ALL SPEAK IN BILLIE LANGUAGE NOW."

Catching wind of the post, Cudi penned in the comment section, "Too bad I don't wanna be on ur album u f**kin dinosaur hahaha." He continued, "Everyone knows I've been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. Ima pray u for [sic] brother."

The 38-year-old emcee then added on Twitter, "We talked weeks ago about this. You're whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain't no friend. BYE." The Ohio native also tweeted, "God opens the door so the wrong people can exit ur life."

West, who has been attacking Davidson for dating his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, also shared an old photo from their dinner with Cudi and Timothee Chalamet. He, however, covered the comedian's face with a larged red cross mark. "I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER," the father of four fumed in the caption.

Not stopping there, the billionaire emcee let out an edited "Captain America: Civil War" poster. In his team, there were photos of Drake, Julia Fox, Travis Scott (II) and Future. In Davidson's part, meanwhile, there were pictures of Kardashian, Cudi, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift. He captioned the snap, "THE INTERNET HAS STILL NOT FOUND A DECENT PICTURE OF SKETE."