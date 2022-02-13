 
 

Kid Cudi Calls Kanye West 'Dinosaur' After Dropping Him From 'Donda 2' Over Pete Davidson Friendship

Kid Cudi Calls Kanye West 'Dinosaur' After Dropping Him From 'Donda 2' Over Pete Davidson Friendship
WENN/Avalon/FayesVision
Music

The Yeezy designer, meanwhile, sends the Internet into a frenzy after sharing some pictures featuring the 'Saturday Night Live' star as he keeps dissing the comedian.

  • Feb 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kid Cudi let Kanye West know that he's unbothered by his removal from "Donda 2". Having been dropped from the latter's new album due to his friendship with Pete Davidson, the "Day 'n' Nite" rapper poked fun at the Yeezy designer by calling him a "dinosaur."

On Saturday, February 12, West shared a handwritten note on Instagram, In the accompaniment of the post, he wrote, "JUST SO EVERYONE KNOWS CUDI WILL NOT BE ON DONDA BECAUSE HE'S FRIENDS WITH YOU KNOW WHO. WE ALL SPEAK IN BILLIE LANGUAGE NOW."

Catching wind of the post, Cudi penned in the comment section, "Too bad I don't wanna be on ur album u f**kin dinosaur hahaha." He continued, "Everyone knows I've been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. Ima pray u for [sic] brother."

The 38-year-old emcee then added on Twitter, "We talked weeks ago about this. You're whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain't no friend. BYE." The Ohio native also tweeted, "God opens the door so the wrong people can exit ur life."

  See also...

West, who has been attacking Davidson for dating his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, also shared an old photo from their dinner with Cudi and Timothee Chalamet. He, however, covered the comedian's face with a larged red cross mark. "I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER," the father of four fumed in the caption.

Not stopping there, the billionaire emcee let out an edited "Captain America: Civil War" poster. In his team, there were photos of Drake, Julia Fox, Travis Scott (II) and Future. In Davidson's part, meanwhile, there were pictures of Kardashian, Cudi, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift. He captioned the snap, "THE INTERNET HAS STILL NOT FOUND A DECENT PICTURE OF SKETE."

You can share this post!

Kurt Cobain's Daughter Frances Confirms She's Dating Tony Hawk's Son

Related Posts
Kid Cudi Turns Heads as He Arrives in White Wedding Dress and Black Jesus Piece at 2021 CFDA

Kid Cudi Turns Heads as He Arrives in White Wedding Dress and Black Jesus Piece at 2021 CFDA

Kid Cudi Mocked by Soulja Boy and Waka Flocka Flame Over His Met Gala Look

Kid Cudi Mocked by Soulja Boy and Waka Flocka Flame Over His Met Gala Look

Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook Bust Gender Stereotype by Wearing Skirts at New York Fashion Week

Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook Bust Gender Stereotype by Wearing Skirts at New York Fashion Week

Kid Cudi Gets Emotional as He Announces Dog's Death

Kid Cudi Gets Emotional as He Announces Dog's Death

Most Read
Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift Continue 'Everything Has Changed' Story With 'The Joker and The Queen'
Music

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift Continue 'Everything Has Changed' Story With 'The Joker and The Queen'

Dr. Dre Talks Eminem and Snoop Dogg Out of Whipping Out Their Junks at Super Bowl Show

Dr. Dre Talks Eminem and Snoop Dogg Out of Whipping Out Their Junks at Super Bowl Show

Boosie Badazz Will Compete With Kanye West and Lil Durk as He's Set to Release New Album on Same Day

Boosie Badazz Will Compete With Kanye West and Lil Durk as He's Set to Release New Album on Same Day

Billie Eilish Defends Herself After Kanye West Demands Her Apology to Travis Scott for Alleged Dig

Billie Eilish Defends Herself After Kanye West Demands Her Apology to Travis Scott for Alleged Dig

Kanye West Appears to Shade Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson With New Track 'City of Gods'

Kanye West Appears to Shade Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson With New Track 'City of Gods'

Taylor Swift Celebrates Getting 32nd ACM Awards Nomination While Chris Young Tops the List

Taylor Swift Celebrates Getting 32nd ACM Awards Nomination While Chris Young Tops the List

Charli XCX to Take Twitter Hiatus Because She 'Can't Really Handle' Criticism of Album Rollout

Charli XCX to Take Twitter Hiatus Because She 'Can't Really Handle' Criticism of Album Rollout

Saweetie Has Perfect Response to Troll Saying Her Single Sounds Like a Song in Forever 21

Saweetie Has Perfect Response to Troll Saying Her Single Sounds Like a Song in Forever 21

John Mayer Briefly Stops First Live Show in Two Years to Assist an Unconscious Fan

John Mayer Briefly Stops First Live Show in Two Years to Assist an Unconscious Fan

Pete Davidson Unfazed by Kanye West's Diss in New Track 'City of Gods'

Pete Davidson Unfazed by Kanye West's Diss in New Track 'City of Gods'

Kid Cudi Calls Kanye West 'Dinosaur' After Dropping Him From 'Donda 2' Over Pete Davidson Friendship

Kid Cudi Calls Kanye West 'Dinosaur' After Dropping Him From 'Donda 2' Over Pete Davidson Friendship