'Black Ink Crew' Star Charmaine Bey and Husband Welcome Second Child on Her Late Mom's Birthday

The reality TV star announces her baby's arrival just one day after she offered a loving tribute to her late mother by posting an old picture of the two on Instagram.

Feb 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - Charmaine Bey has a lot of things to celebrate this month. The "Black Ink Crew: Chicago" star divulged that she and her husband Nick Bey welcomed their second child together on her late mom's birthday.

The reality star broke the happy news via Instagram on Saturday, February 12. "I can't believe I gave birth on my heavenly mother's birthday! Greatest gift God could give me. Showing me that my parents still have their hands in everything involving my little family," she gushed.

"Charli was born 2/12/22 at 6:16pm weighing 7lbs 12oz and 20.5 inches long!" the proud mom further raved. She went on to note, "The Bey's are healthy and happy!"

Many have since left congratulatory comments underneath the post. "God is so Amazing!!!!!! He works in very mysterious ways. Congratulations," one fan in particular exclaimed, with one adding, "Never doubt GODS PLAN! He knew why he was doing today. Congratulations."

"Congratulations!!!!!!I'm extremely happy for you 3 now FOUR [heart emoji] LIFE IS GOOD," a third person marveled. "Your mom made this happen, I'm certain of it. Happy Birthday to them both‼️ Prayers for a speedy recovery!"

Just one day earlier, Charmaine took to Instagram to offer a loving tribute to her late mom. She unleashed an old photo of her mother cradling her when she was still a baby.

"Happy Birthday to my mom!!! She would have been 65 today. I've spent all morning thinking of my best memories with you. You are the best angel," the TV personality penned in the accompanying message. "What could be the best gift I could give my beloved mommy today?"

Charmaine and Nick tied the knot in 2019 after three years of dating. She announced their marriage in December that year, one day after revealing they were expecting their first child together.

"We decided that we just wanted to be together," she said when stopping by PEOPLE's "Reality Check". She further shared, "It was just kind of like we're already engaged, so we're obviously going to get married. Why wait? You know, obviously the cameras play a big part in our lives, so we just wanted to do something for us."