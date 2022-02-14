 
 

Ciara and Russell Wilson Make Quick Exit at Drake's Party During Future's Performance

Ciara and Russell Wilson Make Quick Exit at Drake's Party During Future's Performance
Music

The Super Bowl party, which is held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, is also attended by the likes of Lizzo, Cardi B, Offset, Jack Harlow as well as Teyana Taylor.

  • Feb 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - Ciara and Russell Wilson let everyone know that they don't want to see her ex, Future. The married couple was spotted leaving Drake's Super Bowl party abruptly as soon as the "Bum Bum Tam Tam" rapper showed up to perform.

The bash took place on Saturday night, February 12 at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. Aside from Ciara and Russell, Lizzo, Cardi B, Offset, Jack Harlow and Teyana Taylor attended the special event.

Unfortunately, there was one guest that the "Level Up" singer and her husband didn't expect to show up. During the party, the "God's Plan" hitmaker surprised the crowd by bringing the songstress' baby daddy, saying, "I had to ask a favor from my favorite person to ever share the stage with me."

Future then emerged to perform "F**k Up Some Commas." That's the moment when Ciara and her spouse Russell quickly exited the venue, according to TMZ.

  See also...

Ciara and Future, who share a 7-year-old son named Future Zahir, were previously engaged. They called it off in August 2014. The singer then moved on with the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, whom she married in 2016.

It remains to be seen where things stand between Ciara and Future. However, if we see from her reaction following Future's appearance at the event, it's safe to assume that there might still be some issues between the two.

In February last year, Ciara and Russell discussed Future's public toxic behavior. When asked about it and whether it made their marriage hard, the athlete responded, "I don't think anybody made it hard. I think it was easy for us. I think it was about us. It wasn't about anything else. It was about how we were going to love, and for me it was easy. It was easy to love. It's easy to love C--every day I get to love her and take care of her and our kids is the greatest gift I have. So I cherish that every day."

Ciara then chimed in, "And I will also say from day one we've been living life for us." She added, "Russ-I mean, he did talk about, you know, how he feels and this passion from a father's perspective, but what's always been beautiful about Russ is just to see him from day one, excitingly jumping in and changing diapers."

You can share this post!

Kanye West Continues 'Civil War' With Pete Davidson by Calling Him Hillary Clinton's Ex-Boyfriend
Related Posts
Ciara Left in Tears as Normani Credits Her for Being Someone She's 'Looked Up to Forever'

Ciara Left in Tears as Normani Credits Her for Being Someone She's 'Looked Up to Forever'

Ciara Sparks Pregnant Rumors

Ciara Sparks Pregnant Rumors

Ciara Gets Topless While Twerking on a Beach for 'Balance Challenge'

Ciara Gets Topless While Twerking on a Beach for 'Balance Challenge'

See Ciara's Heartfelt Tribute to Her 'King' Russell Wilson for His 33rd Birthday

See Ciara's Heartfelt Tribute to Her 'King' Russell Wilson for His 33rd Birthday

Most Read
Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift Continue 'Everything Has Changed' Story With 'The Joker and The Queen'
Music

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift Continue 'Everything Has Changed' Story With 'The Joker and The Queen'

Dr. Dre Talks Eminem and Snoop Dogg Out of Whipping Out Their Junks at Super Bowl Show

Dr. Dre Talks Eminem and Snoop Dogg Out of Whipping Out Their Junks at Super Bowl Show

Billie Eilish Defends Herself After Kanye West Demands Her Apology to Travis Scott for Alleged Dig

Billie Eilish Defends Herself After Kanye West Demands Her Apology to Travis Scott for Alleged Dig

Kanye West Appears to Shade Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson With New Track 'City of Gods'

Kanye West Appears to Shade Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson With New Track 'City of Gods'

Taylor Swift Celebrates Getting 32nd ACM Awards Nomination While Chris Young Tops the List

Taylor Swift Celebrates Getting 32nd ACM Awards Nomination While Chris Young Tops the List

Saweetie Has Perfect Response to Troll Saying Her Single Sounds Like a Song in Forever 21

Saweetie Has Perfect Response to Troll Saying Her Single Sounds Like a Song in Forever 21

Kid Cudi Calls Kanye West 'Dinosaur' After Dropping Him From 'Donda 2' Over Pete Davidson Friendship

Kid Cudi Calls Kanye West 'Dinosaur' After Dropping Him From 'Donda 2' Over Pete Davidson Friendship

Charli XCX to Take Twitter Hiatus Because She 'Can't Really Handle' Criticism of Album Rollout

Charli XCX to Take Twitter Hiatus Because She 'Can't Really Handle' Criticism of Album Rollout

Pete Davidson Unfazed by Kanye West's Diss in New Track 'City of Gods'

Pete Davidson Unfazed by Kanye West's Diss in New Track 'City of Gods'

John Mayer Briefly Stops First Live Show in Two Years to Assist an Unconscious Fan

John Mayer Briefly Stops First Live Show in Two Years to Assist an Unconscious Fan

Ciara and Russell Wilson Make Quick Exit at Drake's Party During Future's Performance

Ciara and Russell Wilson Make Quick Exit at Drake's Party During Future's Performance