Ciara and Russell Wilson Make Quick Exit at Drake's Party During Future's Performance

Feb 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - Ciara and Russell Wilson let everyone know that they don't want to see her ex, Future. The married couple was spotted leaving Drake's Super Bowl party abruptly as soon as the "Bum Bum Tam Tam" rapper showed up to perform.

The bash took place on Saturday night, February 12 at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. Aside from Ciara and Russell, Lizzo, Cardi B, Offset, Jack Harlow and Teyana Taylor attended the special event.

Unfortunately, there was one guest that the "Level Up" singer and her husband didn't expect to show up. During the party, the "God's Plan" hitmaker surprised the crowd by bringing the songstress' baby daddy, saying, "I had to ask a favor from my favorite person to ever share the stage with me."

Future then emerged to perform "F**k Up Some Commas." That's the moment when Ciara and her spouse Russell quickly exited the venue, according to TMZ.

Ciara and Future, who share a 7-year-old son named Future Zahir, were previously engaged. They called it off in August 2014. The singer then moved on with the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, whom she married in 2016.

It remains to be seen where things stand between Ciara and Future. However, if we see from her reaction following Future's appearance at the event, it's safe to assume that there might still be some issues between the two.

In February last year, Ciara and Russell discussed Future's public toxic behavior. When asked about it and whether it made their marriage hard, the athlete responded, "I don't think anybody made it hard. I think it was easy for us. I think it was about us. It wasn't about anything else. It was about how we were going to love, and for me it was easy. It was easy to love. It's easy to love C--every day I get to love her and take care of her and our kids is the greatest gift I have. So I cherish that every day."

Ciara then chimed in, "And I will also say from day one we've been living life for us." She added, "Russ-I mean, he did talk about, you know, how he feels and this passion from a father's perspective, but what's always been beautiful about Russ is just to see him from day one, excitingly jumping in and changing diapers."