 
 

Kodak Black Hospitalized After Getting Shot During Fight Outside Justin Bieber's Afterparty

Kodak Black Hospitalized After Getting Shot During Fight Outside Justin Bieber's Afterparty
Instagram
Celebrity

A fight breaks out outside a restaurant in West Hollywood after someone allegedly tries to attack one person from the 'Wake Up in the Sky' spitter's entourage.

  • Feb 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black is reportedly among four people who got shot during an altercation outside Justin Bieber's afterparty in Los Angeles, California. Following the massive fight, the "ZEZE" rapper was rushed to a hospital to treat his injury.

Thankfully, the Los Angeles Police Department stated that the 24-year-old emcee and three other victims were in stable condition. In addition, law enforcement sources noted that they are "expected to recover from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds."

The incident took place early Saturday, February 12 outside The Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood. According to TMZ, Kodak first went to Justin's party without any issues. At around 2:45 A.M., the Pompano Beach native, Gunna and Lil Baby were seen outside the building talking and smiling.

  See also...

Shortly aftwerwards, a fight broke out after someone tried to attack one person from Kodak's entourage. Once the "Wake Up in the Sky" spitter tried to help out his buddy, gunfire was heard. He, along with a 19-year-old man, a 20-year-old man and a 60-year-old man, were wounded.

The case is still under investigation and it remains unknown what caused the altercation. Although police have a description of a suspect, no arrest has been made just yet.

In addition to Kodak, born Bill Kahan Kapri, celebrities like Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire came to Justin's afterparty after the husband of Hailey Baldwin performed at the Pacific Design Center. "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian were also included in the guest list.

The ordeal came one year after Kodak was released from jail as he received a pardon from Donald Trump on the latter's final full day as POTUS. The hip-hop star was previously sentenced to 46 months in Kentucky's United States Penitentiary Big Sandy after pleading guilty for unlawful possession of marijuana and criminal possession of a firearm.

You can share this post!

John Legend Invites Fans to 'Sleep' With Him in Seductive Super Bowl Ad for Headspace
Related Posts
Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Kodak Black Exposes Himself as Kleptomaniac After Stealing Pickled Sausage and Back Scratcher

Kodak Black Exposes Himself as Kleptomaniac After Stealing Pickled Sausage and Back Scratcher

Artist of the Week: Kodak Black

Artist of the Week: Kodak Black

Kodak Black Announces Daughter's Arrival as He Celebrates One Year of Freedom

Kodak Black Announces Daughter's Arrival as He Celebrates One Year of Freedom

Most Read
LeBron James' Alleged Side Chick Throws Shade at Blog for Pushing Their Affair Rumor Again
Celebrity

LeBron James' Alleged Side Chick Throws Shade at Blog for Pushing Their Affair Rumor Again

Fans Upset After Learning LeBron James' Son Bronny Is Allegedly Dating a White Girl

Fans Upset After Learning LeBron James' Son Bronny Is Allegedly Dating a White Girl

Snoop Dogg Responds to Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed Ahead of Super Bowl Gig: 'Gold Digger Season'

Snoop Dogg Responds to Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed Ahead of Super Bowl Gig: 'Gold Digger Season'

Simon Cowell 'Isolating' at Home After Catching COVID Following Horror E-Bike Accident

Simon Cowell 'Isolating' at Home After Catching COVID Following Horror E-Bike Accident

Drunk Adele Bursts Into Tears in Gay Club After Teasing About Having Baby With Rich Paul

Drunk Adele Bursts Into Tears in Gay Club After Teasing About Having Baby With Rich Paul

Lil' Fizz Mocked Over His Manhood After Alleged Sex Tape Leaks Online

Lil' Fizz Mocked Over His Manhood After Alleged Sex Tape Leaks Online

Kylie Jenner Clowned After Revealing Name of Her Second Child With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner Clowned After Revealing Name of Her Second Child With Travis Scott

DaniLeigh's Brother Brandon Bills Shows Off His Scars Following Massive Brawl With DaBaby

DaniLeigh's Brother Brandon Bills Shows Off His Scars Following Massive Brawl With DaBaby

Rapper Isaiah Rashad Gets Support After He's Outed in Leaked Sex Tape

Rapper Isaiah Rashad Gets Support After He's Outed in Leaked Sex Tape

Ex-NFL Player Greg Robinson Arrested on Nine Felony Counts After Being Caught With Illegal Drugs

Ex-NFL Player Greg Robinson Arrested on Nine Felony Counts After Being Caught With Illegal Drugs

Justin Theroux Posts and Deletes Sexy Smoking Video of Jennifer Aniston to Celebrate Her Birthday

Justin Theroux Posts and Deletes Sexy Smoking Video of Jennifer Aniston to Celebrate Her Birthday

DaBaby Under Investigation for Bowling Alley Attack on DaniLeigh's Brother

DaBaby Under Investigation for Bowling Alley Attack on DaniLeigh's Brother

Nathan Chen Redeems Himself as He Wins Gold Medal in Men's Figure Skating at Beijing Olympics

Nathan Chen Redeems Himself as He Wins Gold Medal in Men's Figure Skating at Beijing Olympics