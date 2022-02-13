Kodak Black Hospitalized After Getting Shot During Fight Outside Justin Bieber's Afterparty

Instagram Celebrity

A fight breaks out outside a restaurant in West Hollywood after someone allegedly tries to attack one person from the 'Wake Up in the Sky' spitter's entourage.

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black is reportedly among four people who got shot during an altercation outside Justin Bieber's afterparty in Los Angeles, California. Following the massive fight, the "ZEZE" rapper was rushed to a hospital to treat his injury.

Thankfully, the Los Angeles Police Department stated that the 24-year-old emcee and three other victims were in stable condition. In addition, law enforcement sources noted that they are "expected to recover from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds."

The incident took place early Saturday, February 12 outside The Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood. According to TMZ, Kodak first went to Justin's party without any issues. At around 2:45 A.M., the Pompano Beach native, Gunna and Lil Baby were seen outside the building talking and smiling.

Shortly aftwerwards, a fight broke out after someone tried to attack one person from Kodak's entourage. Once the "Wake Up in the Sky" spitter tried to help out his buddy, gunfire was heard. He, along with a 19-year-old man, a 20-year-old man and a 60-year-old man, were wounded.

The case is still under investigation and it remains unknown what caused the altercation. Although police have a description of a suspect, no arrest has been made just yet.

In addition to Kodak, born Bill Kahan Kapri, celebrities like Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire came to Justin's afterparty after the husband of Hailey Baldwin performed at the Pacific Design Center. "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian were also included in the guest list.

The ordeal came one year after Kodak was released from jail as he received a pardon from Donald Trump on the latter's final full day as POTUS. The hip-hop star was previously sentenced to 46 months in Kentucky's United States Penitentiary Big Sandy after pleading guilty for unlawful possession of marijuana and criminal possession of a firearm.