Rihanna Shows Pregnancy Glow When Attending Fenty Beauty Event With A$AP Rocky

Celebrity

At the Los Angeles event, the Barbadian superstar opens up about how she enjoys dressing while pregnant and recalls the moment when she first found out about her pregnancy.

Feb 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - Rihanna has attended her first red carpet event since becoming pregnant with her first child with A$AP Rocky. While posing for cameras with her boyfriend, the "Umbrella" hitmaker looked glowing as she showed off her growing baby bump.

During the Friday night, February 11 outing, the expectant mom rocked a shredded and backless green halter top and similarly styled pants that she accessorized with jewelry. Her beau, in the meantime, kept it casual in a purple shirt underneath a matching purple Louis Vuitton letterman jacket. He finished off his look with a pair of jeans, purple hat and green sneakers.

At the event, which took place in Los Angeles, Rihanna opened up about how she enjoys dressing herself while pregnant. "I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy," she told PEOPLE. "If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!"

"Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, 'Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day,' " the Barbadian superstar added. "But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform."

"You put some clothes on, and it's like, when you look good, you feel good," the singer/actress continued. "I've heard that for a very long time, but it's true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad b***h."

Meanwhile, when speaking to E! News, Rihanna recalled how hard it was to hide her pregnancy. "It was harder for me to keep it from my posse, because they're around me, they know my habits," she said. "They're like, 'You don't want something to drink? You're not smoking?' "

"And I'm eating all the things I'm not used to eating. They know I hate sweets and I'm all of a sudden asking for cookies and donuts," the "Home" actress further shared. She added, "But finally, I just had to let it all out, and they were all shocked, of course, as the world was shocked as well."

Rihanna also recounted the moment she knew she was pregnant. "When I first found out, it's not real, you know? I was like, 'This is not for real, right?' " she explained. "And then, it was and it's almost like you don't want to get too excited too soon because it's great news, but you...want to see that it's going to see its way through. And I'm so glad that we're this far along and now I can celebrate with everyone."