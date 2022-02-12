 
 

John Legend Invites Fans to 'Sleep' With Him in Seductive Super Bowl Ad for Headspace

Celebrity

Ahead of Valentine's Day, the husband of Chrissy Teigen offers a 'once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' to his fans to sleep with him while cheekily promoting his Sleepcast on the meditation and mental wellness app.

  • Feb 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - John Legend is giving fans a seductive offer for Valentine's Day. The "All of Me" hitmaker is inviting his fans to "sleep" with him in his steamy Super Bowl LVI commercial for meditation and mental wellness app Headspace.

In the ad, the "You Deserve It All" crooner, clad in a low-cut satin robe, holds a glass of red wine. "Greeting lovers, international superstar John Legend here with a very special gift to you," he begins, before cheekily saying, "I'm going to let you sleep with me."

"Well, not sleep sleep with me," John quickly remarks, pointing out that he is "a happily married man." The husband of Chrissy Teigen goes on to note in the clip, "Just regular sleep sleep."

John continues to promote his "Sleepcast", saying, "Treat yourself to some well-earned self-care by listening to my new 'Sleepcast' on Headspace." The season 21 judge of "The Voice" adds, "It's your once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sleep with me, sort of." He then concludes the clip, "Sweet dream, lovers," before blowing a kiss to the camera.

John also turned to his Instagram page to share a short clip of him promoting his "Sleepcast". "Want to sleep with me on Valentine's Day? Stay tuned. Oh, and let's keep this between us #ad," he wrote alongside a clip of him wearing the same red floral robe that he wore in the Super Bowl ad.

In response, many of his fans tagged Chrissy to "come and get" her husband. "@chrissyteigen Come get your husband he's acting up," one Instagram user penned, while another said, "@chrissyteigen come get your man!!"

Meanwhile, others believed that John's robe was actually Chrissy's. "Is that Chrissy's robe? [laughing on the floor emoji]," one person asked. A second opined, "Wearing Chrissy's robe, huh? [smiling face with heart-shaped eyes emoji] Some sweet Valentine's music will be great!!!"

Headspace has been associated with John for two years following the launch of focus music playlists, subsequently embraced by composer Hans Zimmer and singer Erykah Badu. As for the collaboration, John said, "After a Valentine's Day full of giving to our loved ones, we still have to save some love and care for ourselves."

"Self-care starts with a good night's sleep," John elaborated further. "We all need it, and I'm excited to partner with my friends at Headspace to share my 'Sleepcast' and sleep playlist with the world."

Amy Davis, vice president of global brand marketing at Headspace, stated, "Our vision at Headspace is to create a world where everyone is kind to their minds." Amy added, "With 'Love Yourself Like a Legend', we're using a cultural moment and humor to deliver a very important and often overlooked message, 'For people to take care of the most important relationship they have, the one with themselves.' "

