Amanda Kloots Sets Record Straight on Michael Allio Dating Rumors

Rumors circulate that the new co-host of 'The Talk' and the season 17 star of 'The Bachelorette' may be more than just best friends after they had dinner together and had 'great chats.'

Feb 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Amanda Kloots has finally addressed rumors claiming she's dating Michael Allio. In a new interview, the new co-host of "The Talk" revealed the true nature of her relationship with the season 17 contestant of "The Bachelorette".

The season 30 finalist of "Dancing With The Stars" told E! News on Thursday, February 10 that if they were dating, they "wouldn't be, like, snapping the picture and posting it." However, she seemed fine with the speculations.

"I know it all comes from a good place," Amanda said while promoting her partnership with Traditional Medicinals and the wellness tea brand's new lozenges. "It comes from, you know, he has an incredible support system online and fans all over that just want him to succeed in life and find love again, and I have an amazing group of fans that want the same for me."

Amanda further explained that she and Michael "were both laughing at it, but neither of us was upset by it." She then noted, "People just want us to be happy and find love again. So, there's nothing wrong with that."

Rumors about their romance first emerged after Amanda took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself with her arm around Michael. In the said photo, Michael could be seen holding her hand.

In the image, the table was filled with plates of various foods. "Finally met this guy in person after being Instagram friends for a year!! Lots of fried food, drinks, great chats and laughs!" Amanda captioned her post.

Not stopping there, Amanda also uploaded a selfie that saw her and Michael holding their glass on her Instagram Story. Over the image, Nick Cordero's widow wrote, "Guess who I'm out on the town with?!" In response, the ABC reality star reposted the picture with his own caption via Instagram Story. "Just two kids from Akron," he penned along with a red heart emoji.

Amanda's dinner with Michael came a year after her husband Nick passed away following a months-long battle with complications caused by COVID-19. Last July, the fitness guru told her "The Talk" co-hosts that she started seeing someone new, before highlighting that "it is hard."

"Both of my husbands, I met doing Broadway shows. We became friends first, then we got married. Obviously with Nick, we had a child," she said on July 23. "I've never actually had to date. I just started dating again and it is so crazy to be dating for the first time at 39 years old. And it's quite terrifying and really out of your element, and it's just hard. It is hard."