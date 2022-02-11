 
 

Machine Gun Kelly Faces Default Judgment After Allegedly Ignoring Parking Attendant Battery Lawsuit

The 'Bloody Valentine' hitmaker is reportedly close to being hit with a default judgment unless he rushes to the court to respond to the claims he beat an elderly parking attendant John Martin Tilli.

  • Feb 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Machine Gun Kelly apparently hasn't responded to the assault and battery lawsuit filed against him by a disabled parking lot attendant named John Martin Tilli. As a result, the "Bloody Valentine" rapper is close to being hit with a default judgment unless he rushes to court to respond to the claims.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the 31-year-old rapper's alleged victim John asked the court to grant the star a default judgment. John also claimed that despite being properly served with the legal documents, the musician has failed to show up to the court to file a response to the lawsuit.

If MGK entered the "default" this week, the rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, will lose his right to appear in the case. It also clears the way for John to seek the $25,000 civil penalty mentioned in his suit, as well as damages according to proof.

According to the complaint, which was filed on September 8, John is a 49-year-old military veteran with unspecified "disability limitations." His filing described him as a "sensitive, soft-spoken, gentle, quiet person" who is "well-liked" by the employees at the bank branch where he was working the day of the incident.

The legal documents also stated that John has "a mental and/or emotional condition that was made worse by Kelly's wrongful conduct." It also claimed that John's disability made him "more susceptible to injury that a normal healthy person would have been."

John further alleged that MGK, who recently got engaged to Megan Fox, pushed him as members of his crew yelled in a threatening manner. The plaintiff sued the "Rap Devil" hitmaker for assault, battery, negligence and elder abuse.

In the meantime, a source close to MGK insisted that the incident didn't happen. The insider also pointed out that John had no proof of any injury. At the time, law enforcement ended up deciding not to press charges against the "Midnight in the Switchgrass" actor or his entourage.

