 
 

Amanda Kloots Terrified as She Starts 'Dating Again' a Year After Nick Cordero's Death

Amanda Kloots Terrified as She Starts 'Dating Again' a Year After Nick Cordero's Death
WENN/Joseph Marzullo
Celebrity

When opening up that she is ready to take another step in her love life, the co-host of 'The Talk' admits that meeting someone new is really out of her 'element.'

  • Jul 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Amanda Kloots has offered an update on her love life. A year after her late husband Nick Cordero died due to complications from COVID-19, the co-host of "The Talk" revealed that she felt terrified as she started "dating again."

"Both of my husbands, I met doing Broadway shows. We became friends first, then we got married. Obviously with Nick, we had a child," the 39-year-old explained in Friday, July 23 episode of "The Talk". "I've never actually had to date. I just started dating again and it is so crazy to be dating for the first time at 39 years old. And it's quite terrifying and really out of your element, and it's just hard. It is hard."

Though Amanda admitted that starting a new relationship again was "quite terrifying," she said, "It's all wonderful. It's wonderful people I'm meeting, and it's been a great process so far." She went on to add, "But I'll just say it's very hard without getting into too many details."

  See also...

Her late husband Nick died in July 2019 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after a months-long battle with the deadly virus, during which he was put on a ventilator and had to have his leg amputated. He was 41 years old.

Earlier this month, Amanda herself marked the first anniversary of the "Mob Town" actor's death with a heartfelt tribute. At the time, she wrote on Instagram, "Today hurts, there is no other way around it. One year ago you left us and became our angel in heaven. You were surrounded by so much love and Led Zeppelin playing on Spotify-no doubt that was your doing, not mine."

"What happened was unthinkable, losing you was my biggest fear. I used to tell you all the time, 'Don't you dare go anywhere. If I lost you, I don't know what I'd do,' " Amanda continued. The fitness instructor further shared, "There hasn't been a day this year where you weren't missed, thought about and talked about. Thank you for being our guardian angel, for sending me signs, for being my DJ in heaven. I know you're just 2 [inches] away."

Amanda went on expressing her love to the late Broadway actor. "We only had a few short years together but they were filled with so much love, laughter, adventure, dreams, change and growth. It was my 'Nick era' and I'll have it forever," she penned.

You can share this post!

Mario Batali and Joe Bastianich Agree to Pay $600K as Settlement in Sexual Harassment Case
Related Posts
Amanda Kloots Dubs Late Nick Cordero 'Guardian Angel' in Heartfelt Tribute on 1st Death Anniversary

Amanda Kloots Dubs Late Nick Cordero 'Guardian Angel' in Heartfelt Tribute on 1st Death Anniversary

Amanda Kloots Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Nick Cordero on First Father's Day Since His Death

Amanda Kloots Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Nick Cordero on First Father's Day Since His Death

Amanda Kloots Crying After Jennifer Love Hewitt Told Her About Meeting Nick Cordero in Dream

Amanda Kloots Crying After Jennifer Love Hewitt Told Her About Meeting Nick Cordero in Dream

Amanda Kloots Dubs Herself 'Not a Good Wife' to Late Nick Cordero

Amanda Kloots Dubs Herself 'Not a Good Wife' to Late Nick Cordero

Most Read
Dwayne Johnson Glad Housekeeper and Nanny Contracting COVID From His Family Got Through It
Celebrity

Dwayne Johnson Glad Housekeeper and Nanny Contracting COVID From His Family Got Through It

Meagan Good Claps Back at Critic Judging Her Based on Smoking Habit

Meagan Good Claps Back at Critic Judging Her Based on Smoking Habit

Demi Lovato Shares Sultry Post-Sex Scene Pic After Having 'Burst of Body Confidence'

Demi Lovato Shares Sultry Post-Sex Scene Pic After Having 'Burst of Body Confidence'

Cardi B Fires Back at Haters Criticizing Her Designer Handbags Show Off

Cardi B Fires Back at Haters Criticizing Her Designer Handbags Show Off

Porsha Williams Accused of Sleeping With Fiance Simon Guobadia's Cousin for Rolls Royce

Porsha Williams Accused of Sleeping With Fiance Simon Guobadia's Cousin for Rolls Royce

Report: Jennifer Aniston Seeing a Man, But Not Gabriel Aubry

Report: Jennifer Aniston Seeing a Man, But Not Gabriel Aubry

NXIVM Leader Ordered to Pay Nearly $3.5M to Victims Weeks After Allison Mack's Prison Sentencing

NXIVM Leader Ordered to Pay Nearly $3.5M to Victims Weeks After Allison Mack's Prison Sentencing

Wendy Williams Accused of Throwing Water at Man Who's Allegedly Having Marijuana on Plane

Wendy Williams Accused of Throwing Water at Man Who's Allegedly Having Marijuana on Plane

Mena Suvari Blames 'Repeated Sexual Abuse' for Her Living a Double Life for Years

Mena Suvari Blames 'Repeated Sexual Abuse' for Her Living a Double Life for Years

Nikki and Brie Bella's Brother Announces Split From His Wife of 10 Years

Nikki and Brie Bella's Brother Announces Split From His Wife of 10 Years

Beyonce and Jay-Z's Mansion Destroyed After Two Hours in Fire

Beyonce and Jay-Z's Mansion Destroyed After Two Hours in Fire

Adele Reportedly Dating LeBron James' Agent Rich Paul for 'a Few Months'

Adele Reportedly Dating LeBron James' Agent Rich Paul for 'a Few Months'

DaniLeigh Reveals Baby's Gender in Pretty Instagram Pictures

DaniLeigh Reveals Baby's Gender in Pretty Instagram Pictures