Ashley Graham Reveals Twin Boys' Unique Name While Debuting Their First Photo

While treating her fans and followers to the first photo of her twin baby boys, the former 'America's Next Top Model' judge gushes over her newborns, saying that they're her 'greatest teachers.'

  • Feb 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Ashley Graham is introducing her twin boys to the world. Nearly a month after giving birth to her twin babies, the season 24 judge of "America's Next Top Model" revealed her sons' name while offering a first glimpse at the little boys.

The 34-year-old model took to her Instagram account on Thursday, February 10 to treat her fans and followers to the first photo of her twin babies. Underneath the sweet post that saw her breastfeeding one of the twins while putting the other on her chest, she unveiled the baby boys' name, "Malachi & Roman."

"My boys have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things," Ashley went on gushing. The model then candidly said, "This has not been easy, but it's so worth it."

Ashley further admitted that she "still can't believe" she is now a mom of three. She continued in her caption, "Can't wait to share my birth & postpartum journey with you all soon [heart emoji]." In the comment section, her husband Justin Ervin sweetly replied, "More proud of you than words can express."

  See also...

As if it's not enough, Ashley also made use of her Instagram Story to share more photos of her family. In one snap, it could be seen her husband Justin held their newborn babies as he kissed one of the boys. Her first child, Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin, was also spotted playing along with his younger brothers in the following snap.

Ashley Graham via IG Story

Ashley Graham shared more photos of her family.

The sweet social media posts came nearly one month after Ashley announced the arrival of her babies. On January 7, she shared the exciting news via Instagram. Over a black screen, she wrote, "Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here."

"They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy," Ashley further detailed. Though the model didn't reveal the names of her new bundles of joy, she told her fans and followers, "I'm taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly can not wait to share more with you all. Much love, AG."

One day prior to delivering her sons, Ashley joked that her babies were having an "extended stay" in her belly as she's a few days past the due date. At the time, she posted a series of pictures in which she showed off her bare baby bump by only wearing a cropped lime green turtleneck sweater.

