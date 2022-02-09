JT Slams Fans for Always Asking About Her Absence at Yung Miami's Birthday Parties

Instagram Celebrity

As JT is nowhere to be seen at Yung Miami's 28th birthday bash, fans start to speculate about her friendship with her City Girls groupmate and why she never attends the latter's parties.

AceShowbiz - Everything is okay with City Girls. Now that Yung Miami's 28th birthday is approaching, the raptress threw an early birthday party though her groupmate JT was nowhere to be seen. That prompted fans to speculate about JT's friendship with Yung Miami and why she never attended the latter's parties. Catching wind of the online chatter, JT decided to set the record straight once and for all.

"Her birthdays always out of the country," the 29-year-old femcee wrote on Twitter when asked about her absence. "I've been in prison or [on] probation since y'all known us! Her birthday is February the 11th, I couldn't make the 3rd because of something that's not y'all business."

The "Ex for a Reason" femcee continued to rant in a separate post on the blue bird app, "I would really blackout on a b***h. Y'all don't know me or wtf I be having personal going on. B***hes be under 21, no responsibilities, no motion clocking a f**king adult and WRONG at that!"

Not stopping that, she added, "F**k out my mentions! I'm trying to be positive and will continue to be too. Little a** girls, little a** brains!"

While JT wasn't there to celebrate Yung Miami's birthday, the latter was joined by fellow hip-hop stars such as Latto (Mulatto), Trina, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Keyshia Ka'Oir and Lakeyah.

Yung Miami also took to her Instagram page to treat fans to some of pictures taken from the fun-filled "Miami nights." One snap saw her donning a white towel bathrobe while being surrounded by pretty and colorful flowers as well as balloons. Another picture saw the "Rodeo" hitmaker looking stunning at the bash in dazzling see-through dress.